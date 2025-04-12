Video | Sigur Rós bassist Georg Hólm: We still enjoy playing as a band

In the fall, Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós are set to perform live in Tallinn. In an interview with ETV show "Ringvaade," the band's bassist Georg Hólm said they have stuck together because of the joy of making music. The interview with Hólm (in English with Estonian subtitles) can be viewed here.

Sigur Rós will perform two special concerts in Tallinn on September 19 and 20 at the Alexela Concert Hall. The band will present their latest studio album "Átta" together with the extended lineup of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra.

---

