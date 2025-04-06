17th Tallinn Music Week wraps up on Sunday

This year's Tallinn Music Week will hold its final day on Sunday (April 6). More than 200 artists from 40 countries flocked to the Estonian capital to participate.

Running from Thursday to Sunday, the international festival features performances by well-known Estonian artists as well as current and future stars from the Nordics to the Balkans and from Taiwan to Canada.

The 2025 festival opened at the Von Krahl Theater. Speeches were given by the festival's main organizer Helen Sildna, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski, and Music Estonia's CEO Ave Sophia Demelemester.

On the first day, 41 artists and groups performed across six stages.

Tallinn Music Week brings nearly 1,300 music industry professionals from around the world to the Estonian capital. The three-day music program features more than 200 artists from nearly 40 countries.

The event aims to showcase new music and fresh talent and connect them with music industry professionals.

