Top Estonian artists head to Latvia for first ever Riga Music Week

On November 5-6, the first ever Riga Music Week festival and conference takes place in the Latvian capital. Plenty of Estonian artists are on the bill with a special section also dedicated to Tallinn Music Week (TMW).

The TMW evening at the Ezītis Miglās club in Riga's Tallinn Street Quarter on Thursday, November 6, begins with a TMW reception for international music industry representatives and media, followed by live performances.

Estonia's Alonette opens the show as she performs her acclaimed debut album "Compass" alongside guitarist Erki Pärnoja. Latvia's Elizabete Balčus follows and the night closes with the relentless hardcore meets avant-garde of Lithuania's Plié.

Across two nights, Riga Music Week will feature over 50 acts, with other Estonian artists on the bill including mariin k., NOËP, ALIKA, Erki Pärnoja, OOPUS and Andreas.

According to Agnese Cimuška-Rekke, founder of RMW and CEO of Music Latvia, the aim of the festival, which will start next week, is to create a new regional destination for the music industry professionals and music enthusiasts.

"For us, Tallinn Music Week has been both mentor and partner – we've been there since 2009, attending, learning, and watching our artists perform year after year," said Cimuška-Rekke. "Our collaboration with Estonians has grown beyond the Baltics to Ireland and Slovenia, side by side. Welcoming TMW to Riga for our debut feels like the most beautiful full circle and a moment for new beginnings."

TMW Director and Founder Helen Sildna said she was very pleased about the launch of Riga Music Week. "This is proof that the TMW format works – it benefits both the local music scene and audiences alike, and we're delighted to see the format being adopted as a model," Sildna said.

"We also hope this will help us discover even more exciting Latvian music. We have always believed that closer Nordic and Baltic cooperation benefits our entire region and we are taking steady steps towards this shared vision."

