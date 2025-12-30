BBC names Tallinn Music Week among best live music experiences to travel for in 2026

Tallinn Music Week (TMW), which next year takes place from April 9-12, has been named by BBC Travel as one of its seven live music experiences worth traveling for in 2026.

An article published by BBC Travel on December 28, highlights TMW's unique format, with events taking place both in traditional concert venues and the urban space of the Estonian capital.

"Tallinn Music Week was founded in 2009 as a way to showcase Estonia's growing cultural scene. Since then, the annual spring event has taken over the entire capital city," BBC Travel writes.

The article also highlighted the special "Muusikalinnade helid" program, which will be part of the 2026 TMW festival, featuring artists from different UNESCO Cities of Music.

Alongside Tallinn Music Week, BBC Travel's list seven live music experiences worth traveling for in 2026 includes such major international events as the year-long 100th anniversary celebrations of the NHK Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo (Japan), the Laneway Festival in Australia and New Zealand, Flow Festival in Helsinki (Finland), International Jazz Day in Chicago (USA) and the OFF Festival in Katowice (Poland).

In 2025, ERR News' Michael Cole wrote a feature piece about the importance of Tallinn Music Week as a showcase for Ukrainian music and culture, against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale war.

The full article "Seven live music experiences worth travelling for in 2026" can be accessed on BBC Travel here.

