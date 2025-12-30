X!

BBC names Tallinn Music Week among best live music experiences to travel for in 2026

News
Sissi performs at one of the City Stages during Tallinn Music Week in 2025.
Sissi performs at one of the City Stages during Tallinn Music Week in 2025. Source: Elena Mkrtchian
News

Tallinn Music Week (TMW), which next year takes place from April 9-12, has been named by BBC Travel as one of its seven live music experiences worth traveling for in 2026.

An article published by BBC Travel on December 28, highlights TMW's unique format, with events taking place both in traditional concert venues and the urban space of the Estonian capital.

"Tallinn Music Week was founded in 2009 as a way to showcase Estonia's growing cultural scene. Since then, the annual spring event has taken over the entire capital city," BBC Travel writes.

The article also highlighted the special "Muusikalinnade helid" program, which will be part of the 2026 TMW festival, featuring artists from different UNESCO Cities of Music.

Alongside Tallinn Music Week, BBC Travel's list seven live music experiences worth traveling for in 2026 includes such major international events as the year-long 100th anniversary celebrations of the NHK Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo (Japan), the Laneway Festival in Australia and New Zealand, Flow Festival in Helsinki (Finland), International Jazz Day in Chicago (USA) and the OFF Festival in Katowice (Poland).

In 2025, ERR News' Michael Cole wrote a feature piece about the importance of Tallinn Music Week as a showcase for Ukrainian music and culture, against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale war.

That piece can be found here.

The full article "Seven live music experiences worth travelling for in 2026" can be accessed on BBC Travel here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Elizaveta Kalugina

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Electric bike season comes to an end as Tartu prepares for winter weather

19:45

Estonia's average 2025 electricity price almost €7 per MWh lower than previous year

19:30

Hospitals concerned over cuts to maximum lab test prices

19:13

Watchdog: Eesti 200 used Viimsi funds to pay for TV promo

18:53

Merry and bright: At darkest time of year, Estonian words keep things light

18:50

BBC names Tallinn Music Week among best live music experiences to travel for in 2026

18:10

Suspect detained after 'Z' symbol painted on Riigikogu building

18:06

Rescue workers tackling fire at Tallinn Old Town restaurant on Tuesday Updated

17:18

Plans unveiled for new central Tallinn real estate quarter

16:49

Psychiatrist: Ban on doctors' self-prescriptions not the solution

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

16:35

Gallery: Ecolines bus crashes off snowy Tallinn–Narva Highway

14:20

Gallery: First blizzard of the winter hits Tallinn

29.12

Estonia's cybersecurity authority perceives Chinese drones as potential risk

18:06

Rescue workers tackling fire at Tallinn Old Town restaurant on Tuesday Updated

29.12

Gallery: Estonia's Valaste Falls become icy winter wonderland

09:24

Tallinn Christmas market may run for longer next year

08:31

Banned goods extending wait times at Narva border crossing into Russia

08:15

Estonian labor market 2025: Job growth returns, competition remains high

10:45

Historian: Europe and Estonia have engaged in wishful thinking for decades

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo