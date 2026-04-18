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Tallinn Music Week draws more than 22,000 to Estonian capital

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More than 200 artists from around the world performed on stages and at venues across Tallinn during TMW. April 2026.
More than 200 artists from around the world performed on stages and at venues across Tallinn during TMW. April 2026. Source: Jarek Jõepera/Liepāja 2027
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Tallinn Music Week (TMW) drew 22,271 visits to the Estonian capital last week, filling the city with international acts, industry leaders and debate on culture's future.

The 18th edition of the festival turned the Estonian capital into a hub for music, ideas and industry discussion. This year's focus included how culture shapes cities and the wellbeing of creative sector workers.

The festival opened with a public debate on the future of Linnahall, the city's Brutalist waterfront landmark whose fate has recently come under question again.

Merilin Piipuu, secretary general of the Ministry of Culture, said TMW is an important platform that links culture and public debate.

"It supports the international visibility of our creators while also bringing socially significant topics into public debate," she said.

The TMW Conference last Friday featured 169 speakers, including industry figures such as Resident Advisor co-founder Paul Clement.

The music program drew 203 artists from 37 countries to venues across Tallinn, spanning genres from folk and digipop to electronica, contemporary classical, jazz and metal.

"TMW is a young adult now," said festival founder Helen Sildna, noting that the festival continues to grow with the sector. "It has been a beautiful journey of learning and growing, and we believe there is still a lot that we can achieve and aim for."

Click here to read more about this year's festival.

Tallinn Music Week 2027 takes place April 8–11, with passes already on sale.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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