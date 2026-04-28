Gallery: Jazz legend Bill Frisell in concert in Tallinn

Frisell, 75, is one of the most iconic artists on the ECM and Blue Note record labels, appreciated by jazz musicians, popular music performers, and avant-garde artists alike. Musically, Frisell moves between folk, blues, rock, jazz, and classical traditions.

As an author or co-author, Frisell has been credited on 85 albums, and his guitar playing can be heard on more than a hundred recordings — including albums from Elvis Costello, Marianne Faithfull, Keith Richards, Brian Eno, Lou Reed, and Sting.

Appearing in Tallinn as part of the Jazzkaar festival, Frisell was accompanied by American violist Eyvind Kang.

Kang's body of work on the viola is no less impressive than Frisell's on the guitar. In addition to his solo albums, he has contributed to projects by Sun City Girls, Secret Chiefs 3, Blonde Redhead, Robin Holcomb, Laurie Anderson, and Sunn O))).

Jazzkaar runs until this Saturday

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