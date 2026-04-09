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Festival to bring wealth of culture from 8 Iberian-American countries to Estonia

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Iberian ham tapas, an iconic Spanish appetizer.
Iberian ham tapas, an iconic Spanish appetizer. Source: Instituto de Turismo de España – Turespaña
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This year's Ibero-American cultural festival brings the best of culture from several Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries on both sides of the Atlantic, all under the one umbrella.

Dubbed Iberofest, the festival runs from late April to early June and is being organized in collaboration with the embassies of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Portugal and Spain.

It will bring together a diverse program of concerts, cinema, gastronomy, literature, theater and dance, all to be showcased in Tallinn and in other locations across Estonia.

For example, one of the first related events is an International Book Day event at Rahva Raamat bookstore, as well as a stage adaptation of Cervantes' Don Quixote, at the Südalinna teater in Tallinn, both on Thursday, April 23; the event's opening concert at the Estonian Music and Theater Academy (EMTA) takes place a day later.

Iberofest 2026. Source: Embassy of Spain in Estonia

Other highlights will include saxophonist, singer, and composer Antonio Lizana (Spain), one of today's leading voices in flamenco jazz, performing at the Von Krahl Theater on 26 April as part of the Jazzkaar festival; a Sevillanas and Salsa Fiesta; Ibero-American Film Days, running from April 29 to May 4 at Kino Artis; a flamenco performance marking EU day in Narva on May 9, a Fortunato Salvador García Piquer piano concert at the Arvo Pärt Center in Laulasmaa on May 23, plus a Tapas Day at the Rotermann quarter in late May.

Iberofest 2026 highlights Source: Embassy of Spain in Estonia.

As well as the embassies of the eight countries mentioned, collaborators for the festival include EMTA, Jazzkaar, the European Commission, the Hispaania Maja language school and cultural center in Tallinn, the Südalinna Teater, the Haapsalu Horror & Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF), the Tallinn Guitar Festival and Philly Joe's jazz club.

The event site in English and Spanish is here; please note the event itinerary was in the process of being finalized at the time of writing.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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