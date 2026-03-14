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Native Language Day reading marathon held on Estonian president's front steps

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People can join the Estonian president on the front steps of the presidential palace in Tallinn to listen as guests read during the now-annual Native Language Day reading marathon. March 14, 2026.
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President Alar Karis' all-day reading marathon is back for Native Language Day, with the public welcome to stop by Kadriorg and enjoy readings by dozens of guests.

The readings began at sunrise at 6:41 a.m. on Saturday, with President Karis personally opening the fifth annual marathon.

Throughout the day, nearly 70 readers will take the stage, each sharing 10-minute excerpts from works that resonate with them — from poetry and fiction to translated literature, newspaper articles, fairytales and folklore.

Alongside the Estonian head of state, Saturday's lineup features a range of prominent public figures, educators, researchers, creatives, athletes and more from across the country — from Alika, Jüri Pootsmann, Sandra Sillamaa and Erki Pärnoja to Urmas Vadi, Marju Lauristin, Marko Reikop and Heli Jürgenson.

The event will continue through sunset at 6:21 p.m. The public is invited to drop in to listen at any time.

You can also watch the readings live below.

Several annual traditions

Thousands also tuned in Friday for Vikerraadio's 19th live e-dictation contest, putting their writing skills to the test.

What began as a one-off has grown into one of the most anticipated annual events for Native Language Day, with hundreds of schools, businesses and other organizations joining in alongside individual participants.

This year's contest drew 8,451 entries, with feedback coming from as far away as the United States and Brazil. Participants ranged in age from 9 to 91.

Of the nearly 8,500 entries received, 71 were deemed flawless, and another more than 200 contained just one mistake.

Native Language Day, a flag day in Estonia, is celebrated on March 14, marking the birthday of poet Kristjan Jaak Peterson.

Peterson, who was just 21 when he died in 1822, was nonetheless a key figure in the emergence of Estonian national literature and is regarded as the father of modern Estonian poetry.

People can join the Estonian president on the front steps of the presidential palace in Tallinn to listen as guests read during the now-annual Native Language Day reading marathon. March 14, 2026. Source: Raigo Pajula

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