Gallery: Tallinn poetry walk brings Estonian writers, actors to city streets

March 21 is World Poetry Day, and Tallinn celebrated Saturday with a more than three-hour poetry walk through town featuring actors, writers and rising voices.

Over three and a half hours, the walk took participants on a journey between the Estonian capital's theaters, libraries and other cultural spots, with brief performances at each stop and more poems shared while walking.

Among the participants were poets and Estonian Writers' Union members Sveta Grigorjeva and Hasso Krull.

Actors included Tallinn City Theater's Maria Ehrenberg, Sandra Uusberg, Kristo Viiding and Kristjan Üksküla; Estonian Theatre for Young Audiences actors Hardi Möller, Mark Erik Savi and Doris Tilk; the Estonian Drama Theater's Kersti Kreismann, Britta Soll and Erling Eding; and Downtown Theater's Aleksandr Žilenko, Alina Karmazina, Anastassia Tsubina, Anna Sergejeva, Ilja Bolotov and Tatjana Manevskaja.

From the Estonian National Opera, ballet director Linnar Loorits, opera soloist Aule Urb and ballet dancer Triinu Upkin also took part.

At Tallinn's Südalinna Library, they were joined by writer and dramaturg Andra Teede and Riina Joanna Järve, Marie-Luisa Kurm and Mirtel Velström, special award winners from the Tallinn preliminaries of Estonia's Youth Poetry Slam.

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