Unique Estonian poetry and Latvian electronic music showset for Tartu Cathedral

Tartu Cathedral.
Tartu Cathedral. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On Friday, June 6, for the first time in Estonia, the Latvian electronic music and poetry event "Poetry Midnight in Church" will take place in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral. A number of Estonian poets will take to the stage during the evening's performance.

"Dzejas pusnakts" is a unique event format that fuses the resonance of electronic music with the power of poetry. Its core mission is to create a platform where professional cultural figures and young audiences converge, while showcasing exceptional and unexpected cultural venues.

On Friday, June 6, a special edition entitled "Luulekesköö kirikus" ("Poetry Midnight in a Church") will take place amidst the majestic ruins of Tartu Cathedral.

The evening will feature performances by eight Estonian poets: Sveta Grigorjeva, Sanna Kartau, Riste Sofie Käär, Ellen Emilie Laaksonen, E. G. S., Susanna Mett, Carolina Pihelgas and Joonas Veelmaa, along with music from Latvian DJ duo Krista Kaufmane and Gerda Roze Medne.

"Dzejas pusnakts" has previously enlivened spaces in Riga, including Āgenskalns Market, the Anglican Church and Riga Circus.

"'Dzejas pusnakts' is the moment when poetry meets not the reader but the listener – when the poet steps out of the book and becomes a living artist. This is a unique opportunity to experience Estonian poetry in the ruins of an open, gothic-style cathedral," said Amanda Kaufmane, one of the event's organizers.

The event will be held in Estonian and English.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

