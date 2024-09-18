Close race in friendly Estonian-, Latvian-built piano competition

News
Pianos at the Estonian National Piano Museum at Holdre Manor.
Pianos at the Estonian National Piano Museum at Holdre Manor. Source: ERR
News

An intriguing but friendly competition is underway between the neighboring Estonia and Latvia – which side of the border can track down more pianos crafted by local master pianomakers.

This Tuesday, representatives from the Latvian Museum of Literature and Music (RMM) sized up Latvian instruments against the Estonian National Piano Museum (ERK) housed at Holdre Manor in Valga County.

Latvia doesn't have its own piano museum, but a comprehensive overview of locally-built pianos was recently completed there, and includes an impressive number of documented pianos.

Both handcrafted and factory-made pianos have been produced on either side of the border – and upright pianos bearing the Riga name can still be found in Estonian homes today. Few people know, however, that that very same Riga upright piano was created by Estonian pianomaker Ernst Hiis.

"We began making instruments around the same time; Estonia maybe started a bit later," said Elmars Semovics, a Latvian researcher of musical instruments and the author of the overview.

"The first musical instruments in Latvia were made as early as the 1600s already," Semovics continued. "A museum in Stockholm has a clavicytherium on display, which can be considered a precursor to the piano."

The Latvians tested out the sound of the Estonian pianos at the Piano Museum, and acknowledged that every master has their own unique qualities.

Currently, the piano race between the two neighboring countries is a very close one.

"There are currently 99 different pianos in Latvia made by Latvian masters, but in Estonia I've already found 97," highlighted ERK founder Alo Põldmäe. "So the Latvians are currently in the lead."

Nowadays, it's nearly impossible to find a true pianomaker anymore – you're much more likely to find piano restorers. And upright pianos aren't as popular for home use as they used to be either; the electric piano is a sign of the times these days.

"No museum or exhibition exists in Lavia where you can come see musical instruments made in Latvia," admitted RMM director Iveta Ruskule. "We now have beautiful and spacious storage facilities where we can carefully examine the instruments in our collection."

Estonia pianos remain in production in Estonia today.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:16

Kaljulaid: Putin and his regime want to restore the Russian empire

15:44

Estonian teams, drivers ready for multi-championship Utena rally in Lithuania

15:27

Jaak Aaviksoo: Solutions in economy as opposed to accounting

15:09

Luminor bank: Economic growth in Estonia next year just 1 percent

14:59

State offering record €185 million fund to upgrade apartment buildings

14:27

Harri Tiido: How the right kind of people are being bred in Russia

14:18

Defense minister: Ammunition will not all be purchased next year

14:09

Ida-Viru County firms' late JTF application filing could jeopardize jobs

13:35

Rapid Bucharest's Mattias Käit back from injury only to suffer loss

13:02

Eesti 200 leader: We might need to reconsider pensions indexation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.09

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

16.09

Difference in Estonia's lowest, highest income deciles is fivefold

17.09

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

17.09

Estonian government comes up with €2 million for Tartu-Riga train

17.09

Estonian university strips prof's emeritus status over Russian conference

17.09

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.09

Ministry: Estonian state to raise nearly €2.5 billion with tax changes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo