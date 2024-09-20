British rapper Bru-C to perform in Tartu in October

On October 19, British rapper Bru-C is set to perform at Tartu's Kammivabrik. As a bonus, Bru-C will be supported by local acts Cartoon, MHKL, Xane and Majestim.

Bru-C is an English MC and rapper who quickly rose from the local underground scene to achieve global success. He has since collaborated with a host of acclaimed producers, musicians and DJs including Wilkinson, Luude, Example, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Jamie Duggan and many more.

In 2019, Bru-C released his debut album "Original Sounds," which showcased his versatility and ability to masterfully combine different genres. One of the album's best-known tracks is "You & I," which has received worldwide acclaim. Bru-C', whose most famous hits also include "Streetside" and "No Excuses," has previously performed at sold out shows in Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Bru-C will be supported in Tartu by local favorites Cartoon, along with MHL, Xane and Majestim.

In 2019, Bru-C released his debut album "Original Sounds," which showcased his versatility and ability to masterfully combine different genres. One of the album's best-known tracks is "You & I," which has received worldwide acclaim. Bru-C', whose most famous hits also include "Streetside" and "No Excuses," has previously performed at sold out shows in Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Bru-C will be supported in Tartu by local favorites Cartoon, along with MHL, Xane and Majestim.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!