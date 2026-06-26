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Rare Estonian-made gramophones on display at Järva County museum

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Gramophones on display at the Estonian Bicycle Museum in Väätsa, Järva County. June 2026.
Gramophones on display at the Estonian Bicycle Museum in Väätsa, Järva County. June 2026. Source: Estonian Bicycle Museum
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Gramophones have taken over Väätsa this summer, bringing dozens of antique music machines — including four restored Estonian-made models — to the Estonian Bicycle Museum.

The temporary exhibition features dozens of crank-operated gramophones that play phonograph records made from shellac, dating from 1903 to 1938.

Among the highlights are four rare Estonian-made models built around the turn of the 1930s — the Estella, Heling, Columbus and Ennak — restored by the museum and now on public display for the first time.

Gramophones on display at the Estonian Bicycle Museum in Väätsa, Järva County. June 2026. Source: Estonian Bicycle Museum

Visitors can also see predecessors to the gramophone, including a late 19th-century tinplate player and a cylindrical music box, both of which can be demonstrated on request.

The bike museum's permanent exhibition remains open as well, featuring nearly 200 historic bicycles tracing the history of cycling in Estonia, along with early, pre-World War II everyday devices such as typewriters, adding machines and telephones.

The gramophone exhibit is included with regular museum admission and can also be visited outside normal opening hours by prior arrangement.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

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