Estonian Broadcasting Museum's new permanent exhibition ready for visitors

The Estonian Broadcasting Museum.
The Estonian Broadcasting Museum. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
This year, the Estonian Broadcasting Museum in Türi, Järva County, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Director Juhan Sihver told ETV show "Terevisioon" that the new permanent exhibition, which has taken six years to complete, is now ready towelcome visitors.

"We started collecting the museum exhibits from scratch in November 1999. All the things that make up the permanent exhibition have been assembled over time," said Sihver.

When something becomes history, Sihver says, it becomes history the instant after it happens. "Often people who want to donate things to a museum think that a 20-year-old radio receiver is not old and of no interest to us, but what happens today will be history in a moment, and the museum's task is to filter out the things that will be passed on to tomorrow."

The Estonian Broadcasting Museum has opened up its new permanent exhibition. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

According to Sihver, the museum has been updating its permanent exhibition for six years. "Last year we finished the permanent exhibition project, but that doesn't mean that the museum is completely finished. We are trying to do special exhibitions, although we have some issues with space. We have moved our exhibitions outdoors and one of our small radio exhibitions is also open in the Tallinn TV Tower, so we are doing what we can."

The museum was founded in 1999 and, as Türi Municipality in Järva County was interested and had historical connections with broadcasting, its location ended up being there.

"In the late 1930s, Türi was home to the main broadcasting station in the country, which was completed in 1937. With the help of this station, it was possible to ensure decent audibility throughout the country. It was the most modern station in Europe at the time," explained Sihver.

The Estonian Broadcasting Museum has opened up its new permanent exhibition. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Source: "Terevisioon"

