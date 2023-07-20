Gallery: ETV celebrates 68th anniversary

Eesti Televisioon (ETV) marked its 68th birthday Thursday, with an event held at the TV house in central Tallinn.

Head of ETV and ETV2 Urmas Oru joined ERR management board member Mart Luik in welcoming ETV colleagues past and present, while the celebrations continued as led by presenter Margus Saar.

Andres Kuus, presenter of "Esimene stuudio" among other shows, was awarded the Valdo Pant award for journalism, and he gave a plaster cast of his hand-print, to be hung in the TV house museum.

Singers Kalle Sepp and Birgit Sarrap provided a musical interlude.

Founded on July 19, 1955, ETV's arrival meant that television could be broadcast from inside Estonia, instead of relying on television broadcast by the occupying regime in Moscow. ETV joined the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in 1993, while a merger between ETV and Estonian Radio in 2007 led to the formation of public broadcaster ERR.

ETV operates two Estonian-language channels, and one in Russian, ETV+.

