Gallery: ETV celebrates 68th anniversary

News
ETV 68th anniversary gala.
Open gallery
90 photos
News

Eesti Televisioon (ETV) marked its 68th birthday Thursday, with an event held at the TV house in central Tallinn.

Head of ETV and ETV2 Urmas Oru joined ERR management board member Mart Luik in welcoming ETV colleagues past and present, while the celebrations continued as led by presenter Margus Saar.

Andres Kuus, presenter of "Esimene stuudio" among other shows, was awarded the Valdo Pant award for journalism, and he gave a plaster cast of his hand-print, to be hung in the TV house museum.

Singers Kalle Sepp and Birgit Sarrap provided a musical interlude.

Founded on July 19, 1955, ETV's arrival meant that television could be broadcast from inside Estonia, instead of relying on television broadcast by the occupying regime in Moscow. ETV joined the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in 1993, while a merger between ETV and Estonian Radio in 2007 led to the formation of public broadcaster ERR.

ETV operates two Estonian-language channels, and one in Russian, ETV+.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Source: ERR Menu

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:14

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

13:46

Gallery: 'Barbie' movie premieres in Estonia

13:38

Climate ministry: Registration should not be cheaper for older cars Updated

13:27

Lääneranna mayor suggests Metsküla school goes private

13:15

Financial situation means ViaPlay to stop broadcasting sports in Baltics

12:49

Businessman: Further taxing banks would hurt Estonian economy, banks

11:55

Finance minister: Car tax aimed at cutting down use, especially in cities

11:30

Meteorologist: August weather will be changeable with some short heatwaves

11:12

Finland to close Russian Consulate General office in Turku

10:36

OJK official: Work at MS Estonia wreck site will take place round the clock

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

18.07

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

19.07

Planned tax likely levied in proportion to car's power, weight and age

19.07

Rainer Saks: Current Russian ground forces losses in Ukraine unsustainable

19.07

Canada appoints its first full ambassador to Estonia

19.07

Tallinn deputy mayor: We must have bus lines that people actually use

18.07

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

19.07

Car dealerships expect sales boom before tax rises

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: