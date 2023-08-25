Local differences could stop ERR channels being shown in Finland

Customers of television service providers in Finland are set to lose access to ERR television channels ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ from September 1. ERR wants to see the Finnish authors' society and telecoms reach an agreement to retain coverage.

ERR channels ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ are brought to viewers in Finland via Kopiosto, the country's authors' society, because acquisition rights keep ERR from representing itself across the gulf. But talks between Kopiosto and Finnish TV operators have failed, with the latter's customers now notified that they will lose access to ERR programming from September 1.

ERR board member Toomas Luhats said that a new round of talks between Kopiosto and the telecoms is underway.

"ERR has said it wants to bring ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ to viewers in Finland, while it seems neither Kopiosto nor carriers DNA, Telia and ELISA are interested in making that happen," Luhats remarked.

Luhats added that ERR channels could help fill a gap on the TV market following Finland's decision to stop carrying Russian networks.

ERR recommends Estonians living in Finland tune in to ERR content on the web or using the Jupiter TV app.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

