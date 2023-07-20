Finland to close Russian Consulate General office in Turku

News
Russian flag.
Russian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Finland is to close a Russian consulate in the Western city of Turku, public broadcaster Yle reports.

The Finnish government made the announcement on Wednesday, adding it will formally withdraw consent to the Russian Federation operating its Consulate General office in Turku with effect from October 1 this year, Yle reports on its English-language page.

The decision followed consultations between President Sauli Niinistö and members of the ministerial committee on foreign security policy, Yle reports, and was a response to a Russian announcement earlier this month that Finland's Consulate General in St Petersburg will be closed from October 1 – a move Helsinki described "asymmetric."

The Finnish government said its foreign ministry has formally notified the Russian Ambassador to Finland about the decision.

President Niinistö and the committee also discussed Russia's consulate on the Åland/Ahvenanmaa  islands, a semi-autonomous zone in a strategic location, halfway between the Finnish mainland and Sweden.

More detailed legal analysis of this state of affairs is ongoing, Yle reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:33

Financial situation means ViaPlay to stop broadcasting sports in Baltics Updated

14:14

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

13:46

Gallery: 'Barbie' movie premieres in Estonia

13:38

Climate ministry: Registration should not be cheaper for older cars Updated

13:27

Lääneranna mayor suggests Metsküla school goes private

12:49

Businessman: Further taxing banks would hurt Estonian economy, banks

11:55

Finance minister: Car tax aimed at cutting down use, especially in cities

11:30

Meteorologist: August weather will be changeable with some short heatwaves

11:12

Finland to close Russian Consulate General office in Turku

10:36

OJK official: Work at MS Estonia wreck site will take place round the clock

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

18.07

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

19.07

Planned tax likely levied in proportion to car's power, weight and age

19.07

Rainer Saks: Current Russian ground forces losses in Ukraine unsustainable

19.07

Canada appoints its first full ambassador to Estonia

19.07

Tallinn deputy mayor: We must have bus lines that people actually use

18.07

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

19.07

Car dealerships expect sales boom before tax rises

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: