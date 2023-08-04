Estonia opens honorary consulate in Angola

A new Estonian Honorary Consulate has opened up in Angola, bringing the total number of such consulates in African nations to nine.

Daniel Schaer, the Estonian ambassador with special powers for African affairs, has announced that the new honorary consul of Estonia will be businessman Rui Tati.

Ambassador Schaer said opening the honorary consulate represented an important step in bilateral relations between Estonia and Angola. "Estonia is a small country, and honorary consuls provide an invaluable help to us in promoting economic and cultural relations, and helping Estonian citizens and establishing person-to-person contacts," he said.

Schaer listed potential primarily in digital cooperation, e-governance, cyber security, e-health, e-education and green tech, when speaking about Estonia-Angola economic relations.

Honorary consul of Estonia is businessman Rui Tati, who will be covering the entire nation of 36 million people, with a land area of 1,246,700 square kilometers, The Honorary Consulate is situated in Luanda, Angola's capital.

Angola's location in the continent of Africa. Source: Google Maps

Ambassador Schaer and Maria Cuandina De Carvalho, director general of the European Department at the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together opened the honorary consulate.

Estonia has nine honorary consuls in Africa, in Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa, Tunisia and, now, Angola.

An honorary consul's primary tasks are to provide consular assistance to Estonian citizens in the country in question, and to promote economic and cultural relations.

--

