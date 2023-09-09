President Alar Karis offers condolences over Morocco earthquake

News
The seat of the President of the Republic of Estonia, in Kadriorg, Tallinn.
The seat of the President of the Republic of Estonia, in Kadriorg, Tallinn. Source: President's office.
News

President Alar Karis has offered his condolences to the people of Morocco following a major earthquake in that country which has led to the loss of at least 600 lives at the time of writing.

The earthquake struck shortly after 11 p.m. local time Friday and measured 6.8 on the Richter Scale, while its epicenter lay around 70km southwest of Marrakesh, the BBC reports.

President Alar Karis offered Saturday "My deepest condolences to Morocco in the wake of the tragic earthquake."

"With over 600 lives lost and significant damage in Marrakesh, our hearts ache for the victims and their families. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time," the head of state went on.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs meanwhile also offered its condolences.

Tremors were also said to have been felt in the capital of Morocco, Rabat, some 350km away, as well as in the cities of Casablanca and Essaouira, and in neighboring Algeria.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

