President Alar Karis: Estonia closely monitoring developments in Belarus

News
President Alar Karis (left) talking to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.
President Alar Karis (left) talking to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.
News

Estonia fully supports Lithuanian initiatives to enhance border security and to mitigate potential risks, and is following closely developments on the Belarusian and Russian borders with the European Union, President Alar Karis says.

The president made his remarks during a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, President Gitanas Nausėda, while attending this week's Three Seas Initiative (3SI) summit in Bucharest, Romania.

The two leaders discussed issues related to the summit and the security of the Baltic region, with President Karis noting that: "We can see that Russia is planning to significantly increase its military presence on the borders of the Baltic States and in Belarus, where Wagner fighters are also based."

Following a failed coup in southern Russia in mid-summer, the now-leaderless Wagner Group mercenaries were "exiled" to Belarus. Fears are that they may attempt to hang on to the coattails of migrants attempting to enter the EU, often being exhorted by Belarusian security services to do just that.

Belarus borders with Lithuania – whose capital, Vilnius, is not much more than 30km from the border – and with Latvia and Poland, so far as the EU goes.

"Russia's destabilizing approach will not change," the Estonian head of state added, via a press release, and confirmed that Estonia's readiness to assist Lithuania in responding to hybrid crises, as was the case during the migrant crisis of summer and autumn 2021.

President Karis noted that in this context, Baltic cooperation in all fields, in particular at NATO and EU levels, is crucial. This makes successful defense within the context of both organizations. paramount.

President Karis also wished President Nauseda and Lithuania a successful coordination in its preparation of the next 3SI summit, due to take place in Vilnius next spring.

President Karis also met this week with Ahmed Afif, Vice President of the Seychelles, taking the opportunity to express his appreciation that that Indian Ocean island nation had voted in favor of all six UN resolutions on Ukraine. "Together, small countries can make the world a better place," Karis said.

President Alar Karis with Vice-President Ahmed Afif of the Seychelles. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.

President Karis also noted the importance of dealing with environmental issues such as climate change, in the context of island countries like the Seychelles in particular, and invited Vice-President Afif and his country to take part in the annual Estonian-founded "World Cleanup Day," taking place next weekend.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:14

Prime minister to Vogue: Many of my predecessors didn't face a crisis

19:39

Reform MP: Some party members opposed to Kaja Kallas' continuation

18:31

Bank of Estonia: Inflation likely to hover around 4-5 percent to year-end

18:03

Estonian ministry to review air weapons legislation as incidents on rise

18:03

Estonia hands over OGP government chair role to Kenya

18:00

Defense League colonel: Ukrainians need extra troops at breakthrough points

17:26

Prime Minister at OGP summit: USAID cooperation excellent, set to intensify

17:01

Estonian Ambassador to Turkey Väino Reinart presents credentials

16:58

President Alar Karis: Estonia closely monitoring developments in Belarus

16:56

Plan postponed to move basic school final exams up to May

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.09

Aivo Peterson charged with treason

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

08:59

Estonian PM: Finland key to shutting down Russia trade

07.09

Ussisõnad exercise brings reservists to streets of Tallinn

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

07.09

Tallinn opposition files mayor no-confidence motion

07.09

SEB plans to pay interest on demand deposits

08:24

Prime Minister's Office refuses to release Kallas statements, loan contract

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: