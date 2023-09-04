President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

News
Kaja Kallas arriving in Kadriorg.
Kaja Kallas arriving in Kadriorg. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

President Alar Karis, after meeting with chairmen of parliamentary parties Monday, said that he would have preferred it if Prime Minister Kaja Kallas had resigned when the scandal first broke.

President Karis met with heads of all Riigikogu parties to mark the start of the Riigikogu fall session on Monday.

The topics of discussion also included the Russia business of a member of PM Kaja Kallas' family and the premier's explanations.

"Personally, I would have liked it if the prime minister had resigned at the beginning of the series of events that has made her the focus of the crisis. It would have spared her, her loved ones, the effectiveness of the government and the credibility of messages coming out of Estonia. But everyone needs to make their own decisions in such a situation, after weighing the moral problem," Karis said.

The president said that the work of the Riigikogu must not grind to a halt as a result of obstruction efforts.

"It's easy to point fingers in terms of who is to blame for this spring's filibustering, while a solution is now needed for putting the deadlocked parliament back on track," the president stressed. "We need to find and release the hand brake of domestic politics, The Riigikogu must work."

"It is also important for the next state budget to show how the coalition plans to solve several important matters, from broad-based national defense, including internal security and civil defense, to the competitive ability of the Estonian economy or the transition to Estonian schooling," the president said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:10

Some Tallinn students to attend school in the evening due to lack of space

19:34

15,300 students start academic year at the University of Tartu

19:16

Start of schoolyear traffic fears fail to materialize

18:39

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

18:33

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

18:15

Estonia planning abrupt pollution charges hike

17:41

National Audit Office: Activity-based budgeting doesn't comply with reality

17:25

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

16:26

Interior Ministry obstructs National Audit Office labor costs audit

15:43

Routine survey work reveals 100-year-old shipwreck off Saaremaa

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

03.09

Many Estonian companies continue doing business with Russia

08:03

Ceiling collapse prompts Tallinn European School switch to remote learning

01.09

Intelligence chief: Ukraine has put Russian troops under pressure in south

03.09

Finnish power generation bouncing back for lower prices also in Estonia

03.09

Estonia's smallest school has 4, largest nearly 2,000 students

13:39

Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

15:10

Prime minister couldn't tell Riigikogu committee when she made Novaria loan

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: