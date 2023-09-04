Kaja Kallas to open her loan contracts to Riigikogu select committee

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said in a social media post Monday evening that she has decided to make contracts for a loan she gave her husband's company available to members of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee, but also referred to the opposition's inquiries as a witch hunt.

Kallas on Monday attended a special sitting of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee where she was asked, among other questions, when exactly she granted a loan to her husband Arvo Hallik's company Novaria Consult.

"The witch hunt for me, unleashed by the opposition regarding the activities of my husband's business partner, has exceeded all tolerable limits," Kallas wrote on social media Monday evening.

"Today, I was surprised when members of the opposition asked me during a Riigikogu select committee sitting for the exact date I entered into a loan contract with my husband. While I have no idea what it has to do with anything, to show that I really do not have anything to hide, I have just sent members of the committee the contract and two of its annexes," Kallas wrote.

"I take this step fully knowing that while my move might take EKREIKE (EKRE, Isamaa and Center Party) politicians by surprise, they will not be phased by it. No matter what I tell them, their mantra of how my answers are unsatisfactory will not change. Alas, I have no better answers for them than honesty and transparency, and so I predict that everything will continue much as it has, since the witch hunt is the only remaining purpose of this game being played by members of the opposition. No one is looking for the truth, wants to listen to explanations or is prepared to trust documents – the opposition condemned me a long time ago, and facts and proof would only get in their way," she added.

The premier wrote that she has been honest and transparent as concerns her income and declared her economic interests precisely. "The declarations have been there for everyone to see, because I have nothing to hide."

