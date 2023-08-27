Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far

ERR News sums up the scandal revolving around Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik's business activity in Russia during the Ukraine war.

ERR broke the news on August 23 that a transport company partly owned by Arvo Hallik, husband of Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform Party), has continued doing business in Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

While Hallik said his firm – Stark Logistics – was simply helping another Estonian company – AS Metaprint – wrap up its activities in Russia, it soon turned out the two companies have the same majority shareholder in Hallik's business partner Martti Lemendik. Eesti Päevaleht reported on August 23 that Metaprint had sold €17 million worth of goods to Russia between the start of the war and last November.

Prime Minister Kallas said she is not involved in her husband's business. ERR had previously written about a loan of €350,000 Kallas had given Hallik. In June, Kaja Kallas' financial interests declaration disclosed that she had lent €350,000 to Novaria Consult, a business owned in full by Hallik. That corporation holds a 24.8 percent stake in Stark Logistics AS. Kallas has said she did not ask her husband what he used the money for.

An interview with Metaprint and Stark Logistics owner Martti Lemendik from August 24 revealed that in terms of sales turnover, between February 24 and August 24, 2023, the company sold €29,817,709-worth of materials on the Russian market.

Stark Logistics truck on its way to the border. Source: Reader submission

EPL reported that contrary to the Estonian businessmen's claims of intentions to wrap up the business, Metaprint's Russian business partner OOO Aeroprom, owned in turn by Metaprint CFO Emeri Lepp, planned to expand operations instead.

This suggests that Metaprint, Stark Logistics and Aeroprom are essentially the same entity, with Stark Logistics functioning as its transport division.

Kaja Kallas has maintained throughout the scandal that she and Hallik did not talk business at home and that she was not up to speed on his business activities until this Monday. She has been a fierce advocate of supporting Ukraine and cutting business ties with Russia, urging state-owned businesses to have no dealings with Russia. She subsequently said that Stark Logistics will wrap up its Russia activities in September.

Arvo Hallik announced on August 25 that he has decided to sell his shares in Stark Logistics and resign in full from the firm. The PM's spouse apologized for not realizing sooner that his business dealings, while not in breach of sanctions, might still be construed as immoral.

Pollsters Norstat and Turu-uuringute carried out a survey of whether people think Kallas should resign in the wake of the scandal, with 57 percent of respondents feeling the PM should resign for Norstat and 48 percent that she should "definitely resign" and 21 percent that she should "probably resign" for Turu-uuringute.

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) on August 25 told ERR that Arvo Hallik's business activities have not constituted a sanctions violation.

Arvo Hallik. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Kaja Kallas said that she has no plans to resign as Estonia's premier, even after being confronted with evidence she visited Metaprint on January 28 and accompanied her husband to Metaprint events twice. She remarked that this was before the start of the war, maintaining once more that she never discussed the nature or purpose of her €350,000 loan to Hallik with her husband.

The Social Democratic Party and Eesti 200, partners of Kallas' Reform Party in Estonia's ruling coalition, have suggested the matter will not collapse the government, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) saying "trust needs to be restored."

Opposition parties have been calling for Kallas' resignation this week, suggesting the scandal sullies Estonia's international reputation and compromises Kallas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!