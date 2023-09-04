Oleksii Reznikov dismissed from Ukrainian defense minister post

The BBC reports Reznikov's stepping down has not come as a major surprise, at a time when efforts are ongoing to improve the country's corruption rating, even as it defends itself against a full-scale Russian invasion – though Reznikov himself has not been accused of corruption, question marks surround activities going on at the ministry he headed up.

Reznikov entered office prior to the February 2022 invasion, and will, the BBC reports, likely be replaced by Rustem Umerov, as nominated by President Zelenskyy.

Reznikov had told reporters last week he was "exploring other positions," in conjunction with the head of state.

As for the front, while recent progress has been slow, Ukraine's military hierarchy announced Sunday that a breakthrough had been attained at a key point in the now well dug-in Russian lines, in the south of occupied Ukraine.

Reznikov's dismissal comes amid a wider anti-corruption drive in Zelenskyy's administration, likely in anticipation of joining western-aligned organizations like the EU and NATO.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday urged senior Ukrainian anti-corruption officials continue prosecuting anti-graft cases "no matter where they lead," the BBC reports.

Reznikov himself has not been charged with any corruption activities, though his ministry as a whole has, including those relating to the procurement of goods and equipment for the army at inflated prices.

Reznikov, 57, had become a high-profile figure, given his role, over the past 18 months and is hardly leaving under a cloud; local media in Ukraine has speculated that he may become Kyiv's new ambassador to the U.K.

Ukrainian defense advisor Yuriy Sak also paid tribute to Reznikov's transformation of the ministry, his laying the groundwork for future NATO membership, and his successful lobbying of foreign governments for arms.

