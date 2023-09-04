Kaja Kallas to Denys Shmyhal: Estonia is Ukraine's firmest friend

Estonia will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine until that country emerges victorious from the current invasion by the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says.

In order to help achieve this outcome, more military aid is required, Kallas added Friday, while continued steps must be taken both towards NATO and EU membership for Ukraine, the setting up of a special tribunal, to try war criminals accused of atrocities in the course of the war, the Estonian prime minister added.

Speaking in the context of a video meeting she held with her Ukrainian opposite number Denys Shmyhal Friday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said: "Prime Minister Shmyhal told me that every Ukrainian is fully aware that Estonia is their biggest friend."

In order to attain peace in Ukraine, a Ukrainian victory is required, the prime minister added.

"Peace must be just, and lasting. This must focus on territorial integrity and the prosecution of the aggressor," Kallas went on, via a government office press release.

As for aid to Ukraine, the prime minister said the Ukrainians' actions give every day testimony to how well they can deploy weaponry provided to them, and to their advantage. "At the same time, it is key that the free world continues to provide arms aid to Ukraine, and that the promised weapons arrive on the battlefield, and quickly. Air defense and ammunition are especially important," she went on.

In addition to military and other support, and holding the Russian regime accountable for its actions, the two leaders also discussed ways in which Ukraine could move towards potential NATO and EU membership.

Kallas noted that the summer's NATO summit in Vilnius had produced unanimity on Ukraine being in NATO, as the only way to effectively provide that country with adequate security guarantees and deterrence against future Russian aggression.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaking to the prime minister of Ukraine, Denis Shmyhal, via video link, Friday, September 1, 2023. Source: Stenbock House

Ukrainian membership would also bolster the security and stability of the entire Euro-Atlantic region, Kallas added.

"Estonia continues to actively support Ukraine's NATO membership," the prime minister said.

The Estonian prime minister also noted that Ukraine's EU accession negotiations might start as early as this year, in the wake of a G7 joint declaration last month, which Estonia is also joining.

Kallas also noted that Estonia is looking for ways to help ensure Ukraine's grain exports get through, in the wake of the breakdown of a grain agreement which had allowed this and which Russia had pulled out of, other support for Ukraine's economy, and preparations for the coming autumn and winter.

Estonia will continue its efforts to prosecute all individuals guilty of crimes of aggression and other crimes under international law, and to create the international special court dedicated to this purpose.

