Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visits Estonia

Additionally, Shmyhal visited the memorial for the victims of communism and laid a bunch of white roses in memory of those who died, and gave a speech to staff and students at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).

Karis: Ukraine has the right to attack military targets deeper in Russia

Karis said via a press release after the meeting that he does not believe Ukraine should be limited in its ability to strike targets behind the Russian lines. Russia is not restricting itself in attacking Ukraine, the president remarked.

"Setting limitations of helping Ukraine to a certain point and not a step further would only help Russia plan new strikes of aggression," Karis added. "It is entirely legitimate in war for the Ukrainian military to destroy Russian infrastructure that is directly or more loosely tied to missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's civilian and energy sites," the president said.

Karis also reminded that the European Union, together with transatlantic allies, is economically and militarily stronger and more powerful than Russia, which initiated the war of aggression, and thus it is merely a matter of willingness whether the West can help Ukraine win.

"The issue now is dedication to the goal and finding the necessary means as quickly as possible so that we can assert ourselves in reality," President Karis emphasized. "Western countries can fill their own stockpiles with ammunition, weaponry and equipment, but if the Ukrainians lack everything in defensive battles, the domestic inventory is of no significance."

Kallas discussed support for Ukraine, including reconstruction, the use of frozen Russian assets, holding Russia accountable and sanctions.

Shmyhal presented Kallas with an Honorary Diploma from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine which acknowledges those who have personally contributed to the defense of the rights and freedoms of the Ukrainian people.

"Visit of gratitude"

During a press conference with Kallas, Shmyhal said his first official visit to Estonia was primarily one of "gratitude" for supporting Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's was earlier this year.

"A visit of gratitude to your nation, to your people, to your country, and to your government," he said

Shmyhal said Estonia has given €540 million in defense aid to Ukraine, almost 1.4 percent of its GDP.

He said, currently, Ukraine needs air defense and munitions more than anything else. The prime minister also asked Estonia to help with the reconstruction of its destroyed energy infrastructure, which Russia has targeted in recent weeks.

Kaja Kallas and Denis Shmyhal. Source: Raigo Pajula ja Raul Mee

Kallas said the "free world" needs to do more to support Ukraine: "We must act now, we have no time to waste."

She said Ukraine will become a member of both NATO and the European Union in the future. The prime minister said EU accession negotiations need to start as soon as possible.

"Estonia's support remains steadfast," she said.

The prime ministers also signed a joint statement to show the "close partnership between Ukraine and Estonia, the fundamental shared values, and the unwavering commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders as of 1991."

You can watch the press conference in English below.

This article was updated to add comments from Kaja Kallas and Denys Shmyhal, and again for a second time to add more context and a photo gallery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!