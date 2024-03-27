Riigikogu Speaker Hussar in Kyiv: Ukraine's future is in EU and NATO

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) was in Kyiv on Tuesday, where he met with President of Ukraine Volodymr Zelenskyy, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. During the meetings, Hussar reaffirmed that Estonia's support is unwavering and that Ukraine's future is in the European Union and NATO.

Hussar emphasized that Ukraine is defending the democratic values of the whole of Europe and the West. The Riigikogu Speaker also confirmed Estonia's continuing solidarity and strong support for Ukraine, adding that Estonia would stand with Ukraine until its victory.

Hussar reaffirmed that Estonia, together with other democratic countries, will continue to provide military, political and economic support to Ukraine. He additionally pointed out that over the next four years, Estonia plans to provide Ukraine with military aid amounting to around 0.25 percent of its GDP, or more than €100 million per year. "We are also actively calling on our partners and allies to increase defense assistance to Ukraine," he said.

Hussar went on to state that Russia's war criminals have to be held accountable for the crimes committed in Ukraine. Those responsible for the crime of aggression must be brought before an international special tribunal, he said.

"Russia must answer for its actions and compensate the damages caused to Ukraine. Russia's aggression against Ukraine is not an issue between Russia and Ukraine, nor is it only a European concern, it is a problem for the entire international community," Hussar said, adding that Estonia would continue proceedings on the bill to allow the use of Russia's frozen assets. He also said that Estonia will support the imposition of new sanctions on Russia until the last Russian soldier has left Ukraine.

Riigkogu Speaker Lauri Hussar in Kyiv. Source: Erik Peinar / Chancellery of the Riigikogu

During the meetings in Kyiv, Hussar also assured his Ukrainian counterparts that Estonia would continue providing strong support for Ukraine on its path to both the European Union and NATO. The Riigikogu Speaker described the EU's decision to begin accession negotiations with Ukraine as "historic."

"We will do all we can to ensure that the process moves forward and that there are no delays in the next steps. However, we expect a clear signal from the NATO Summit in Washington that Ukraine's path to the Alliance is irreversible and firm," Hussar said.

Hussar was accompanied in Kyiv by Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson (Reform), along with Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform), both of whom are members of that same committe

