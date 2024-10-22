X!

Stefanchuk calls on Riigikogu to help strengthen Ukraine's defensive capabilities

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk addresses the Riigikogu.
Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk addresses the Riigikogu. Source: Erik Peinar
In a speech before the Riigikogu on Tuesday (October 22), Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk thanked Estonia for its enduring support. Stefanchuk also called on Estonia to support Ukraine's five-point victory plan and for its continued leadership to help strengthen Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

Speaking before the Riigikogu, Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, thanked Estonia for its support and assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began almost three years ago. "First, I would like to thank you for having always been by our side," he said.

Stefanchuk highlighted that Estonia was among the few countries that gave Ukraine weapons even before the full-scale invasion. "The Javelins you gave us stopped the enemy near Chernihiv and Kyiv in the winter of 2022. The decision to give us all the howitzers Estonia had strengthened our defenses in the east and south. Your Mistral air defense systems made Ukraine's skies safer, helped save the lives of many Ukrainians," he said, adding that sanctions had slowed down Putin's war machine and Estonia's priceless humanitarian aid had made it possible for people in devastated cities to survive the cold weather.

"Tens of thousands of women, children and elderly from Ukraine found temporary shelter, work and education in Estonia. Such things are not forgotten, they will be remembered forever."

Stefanchuk thanked the Riigikogu for the nine statements it adopted in support of Ukraine, and for not letting the world forget the war launched against Ukraine. "I thank you for speaking so loudly about this, for being with us in this fight, for convincing partners and those who still hesitate," he said.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk with President of Estonia Alar Karis. Source: Erik Peinar

Stefanchuk went on to say that Ukraine needs swift, resolute and effective decisions. In particular, it needs an increase in military support and air defense systems that would finally enable the skies over Ukraine to be closed to protect its people.

"We ask for your help in abolishing all the restrictions imposed on Ukraine regarding the use of long-range missile systems to destroy military objects and targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, which are key to the aggression," Stefanchuk said.

"We need fighter aircraft and relevant training for our pilots. Ukraine's energy sector needs support. We ask for your continued leadership in discussing these issues with our partners. We are determined to end this war with our victory so that we can continue to live in peace."

Stefanchuk also asked Estonia to support and help implement Ukraine's victory plan, which was presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

The first step in the five-point plan involves Ukraine receiving an urgent invitation to join NATO, while the second focuses on strengthening Ukraine's defense capability. The third aspect relates to deterring the aggressor, the fourth focuses on strategic economic potential and the fifth is intended to be implemented after the war ends.

"Our army has real experience of modern warfare, they know how to use Western weaponry and are ready for effective cooperation with NATO partners," Stefanchuk said.

Stefanchuk also highlighted Estonia's ability to lead and provide leadership, adding that this is needed in order to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability. He also underlined the importance of Estonia's leadership in providing security guarantees, adding that without it the reconstruction of Ukraine could not be imagined.

Stefanchuk said that there is nothing that can be done to change geography. "But I am convinced that you will agree that together we can change history in the future. We can do so that never again will Ukraine, Estonia or any other democratic country be left alone in such a fight," he said.

 "In our veins flows freedom and the steadfast striving for freedom. And that is why we must stand together in the fight against the tyranny that is attacking our freedom, democracy and European values. And we will definitely win! Together we will win!" he said.

Editor: Michael Cole

