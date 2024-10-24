Karis: Ukraine must be able to attack Russian military targets with Western weapons

If Russia is using Iranian and North Korean weapons to attack Ukrainian hospitals, schools and kindergartens, Ukraine should have no restrictions when it comes to using Western weapons to attack military targets inside Russia, President of Estonia Alar Karis said on "Vikerraadio."

In a recent Politico interview, President Karis called on Western countries to remove the restrictions they have placed on Ukraine's use of their weapons. Speaking on "Vikerraadio" on Thursday, Karis said that, fortunately, a lot of things have changed in relation to Western countries' attitudes since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

"[The boundaries] are moving all the time. In the early stages of the full-scale invasion, or in its early months, [Western countries] were very cautious about giving any kind of military equipment to Ukraine. But we see that so many countries have changed their minds and are providing the equipment Ukraine needs without restrictions and in good quantities. I believe that this issue of restrictions will also be resolved. It cannot be possible for the other side, Russia, to use Iranian and North Korean technology without restrictions. Firing on kindergartens, schools and hospitals. And the other side cannot shoot at the military sites where these attacks are coming from," said Karis.

President Karis was then asked whether the main point of resistance to removing restrictions is in Berlin or Washington.

"It is definitely in Berlin and Washington. Today, perhaps particularly in Berlin, which is much more assertive on lifting restrictions and also on inviting Ukraine to join NATO. We see that Washington has become a bit more relaxed. Yes, that may be because [Joe] Biden is [now] an outgoing president. But isn't it a bit like the whole world is at a standstill, waiting to see what the presidential elections in the U.S. will bring?"

There are several reasons why German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has taken such a strong stance against removing restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons, according to Karis.

"This fear of escalation is one of the factors. And we always have to look at the historical background of a country, as well as of its head of state. Some countries are more cautious. But we also see that there has not been any escalation during the course of this war. That is to say, there have been steps forward from our side, but no escalation has been met with a counter-escalation. This too could be reassuring for Scholz," said President Karis.

Karis added that during Scholz's most recent visit to Estonia, he explained to the German Chancellor private the reality of this war in Ukraine and how it could develop.

Commenting on a recent Politico article, which stated that that seven NATO members oppose Ukraine's admission to the alliance, Karis said that among those seven there are countries that are not completely against it but have aligned themselves with other countries. Karis expressed his conviction that Ukraine's admission to NATO is still possible and that Estonia supports it.

"The key to this is very much in Washington. Whatever message comes from there, other countries will certainly be influenced by it. After all, today we are not talking about Ukraine as a NATO member, we are talking about an invitation to NATO. These are two completely different things. When Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, after it has been invited is an entirely different matter. And that is why many countries, including Estonia, have given certain security guarantees to Ukraine for the interim period when it is not yet a member of NATO."

Asked whether the possibility of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO while it remains at war has been ruled out, Karis said "it is very difficult."

Foreign policy changes must be discussed in advance

Karis also discussed other ongoing international conflicts, as well as why Estonia voted in favour of two resolutions at the UN this spring and fall, where previously the country would have remained neutral in these types of votes. As a result, the prime minister and the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee requested a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the ministry's secretary general to clarify the situation.

"It is not enough to inform the president or the prime minister a few hours or a few days in advance that a decision like that has been taken somewhere. It ought to be discussed by the government beforehand, especially if it means that a policy has changed. Not that the government meets after a decision has already been made. So I think that's wrong in this case and is one lesson the government could take into account."

The president also said that although Estonia is currently spending a record 3.4 percent of GDP on its national defense, that figure could rise in the future.

"Maybe It will be even more necessary in the future, and at some point it is certainly worth thinking about whether the 3.4 percent we are putting into defense spending now will still be enough over the coming years."

