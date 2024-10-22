ERR in Ukraine: Russian, Ukrainian soldiers both use Chinese drone components

The widespread use of drones in Ukraine has transformed modern warfare. A significant portion of these drones consists of civilian models that have been modified for military use, with both Russian and Ukrainian forces employing Chinese-made equipment for this purpose.

For many Ukrainian soldiers, drones have become their primary weapon. "They are very effective. Today, it's one of the most precise types of weapons," said Roman.

"I'm currently working on a kamikaze drone. During a test flight, there were issues with the video link, so I'm replacing the VTX video transmitter," said Volodymyr.

In the room where the drones are assembled, it's immediately clear how big a role China plays in this war. Both Russian and Ukrainian forces are using Chinese-made drones and spare parts. How reliable is Chinese production?

"Right now, about 20 percent of the products are defective. A few years ago, the percentage was much higher," said Volodymyr.

Many of the components needed for warfare have been developed by Ukrainians themselves. For instance, the fuses required for detonation.

"The reliability of the fuses is 99 percent. We've had no problems with them. We used to use accelerometers to determine when the drone should detonate, but that wasn't a reliable solution. That's why we developed the fuses," explained Vitali.

The quality of drones used by Russian soldiers has also improved.

"From time to time, our soldiers capture their drones. We've examined them. The quality used to be very low, but now we've come across more complex designs. Often, they're better than ours," Vitali acknowledged.

Drone units also use other weapons. "Sometimes, we have to use our entire arsenal. One day you're flying drones, the next you're fighting in the trenches on the front line," said Roman.

Like all soldiers, the members of the drone units check their weapons. Every drone is tested before being sent into battle.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!