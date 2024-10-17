ERR in Ukraine: Women fighting for homeland right alongside men

In Ukraine, men and women alike are fighting in the war for their homeland. ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" met with Viktoriia, callsign Runa – the renowned 25-year-old unit commander of an anti-aircraft artillery platoon.

Runa was 19 when she first signed up for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"When I joined the military, I didn't feel inferior to anyone else, or that I couldn't handle the same tasks as the men," she recalled. "I've seen plenty of men who can't handle my duties. Gender doesn't determine anything."

What do Runa's subordinates think of her?

"I don't know what to say," said one of them, an older man with the callsign Dune. "I have no complaints about her. I see no issue with the fact that my commander is a young woman."

"Most important is who will stand by your side and who motivates you," the platoon commander emphasized.

"I trust my unit 100 percent, just as they trust me as their commander," she continued. "I've never been bullied; there haven't been any problems. They've always supported me. We're always in this together for the same cause."

Anyone can be killed or injured, regardless of gender, and Runa has gotten banged up dozens of times.

"Just the other day, I was driving back from a task with a battle buddy around midday, chatting and laughing," she recalled. "But that same evening, when he went to pick up infantry soldiers, their car was hit by a kamikaze drone. The vehicle burned with everyone inside, but he managed to escape through a window. He was severely wounded, but still pulled through. When I found out about it, I cried. But I was still happy he survived. This happened a week ago."

Runa could have already made a successful career in the military, which is possible for active-duty soldiers in wartime. However, she chose otherwise.

"I believe that right now, I'm needed most in this unit and with this arms crew; this is where I'm most useful," she explained, adding that she doesn't want to step over others and leave her battle buddies behind.

"After the war ends, I do plan on pursuing a career in the military and rising higher in the ranks," she continued. "There are plenty of things in our Armed Forces that need changing, and I want to contribute to that. But that will come later – after we've won."

The platoon commander's personal life is also on hold until Ukraine achieves victory.

"If I decide to get married and have kids, it will definitely be with someone trustworthy," Runa stressed. "And I only trust those who are currently defending our country."

Dune warned any potential future suitors too.

"[Runa] may be a young woman, but she's strong in spirit," he said. "Not every man can handle the situations she does. How do I put it – she's a young woman with 'balls of steel.'"

