ERR in Ukraine: People often evacuating Russian onslaught at last instant

Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine, not only in the east but also to the north of Kharkiv, forcing many people in front-line zones out of their homes, ERR's Anton Aleksejev reported from the village of Moskovka, just outside Kup'yans'k, Kharkiv oblast.

Many people have already evacuated and returned multiple ties, and some, particularly older people, wait to the last possible moment to leave.

Doing so itself is hazardous, as Russian forces, in flagrant violation of international conventions, are increasingly targeting ambulances and civilian vehicles used in evacuations.

OIne volunteer, Denis, who took the "Aktuaalne kaamera" film crew to the village, said: "Just the day before yesterday, we buried our friend," with reference to one of these strikes.

Just after uttering these words, an anti-drone device installed in the vehicle started sounding.

"Hold tight – we're going to be going a bit faster," the driver told the ERR team.

Denis and his colleague Nadezhda is one of many volunteers helping people to flee the conflict. On Monday the pair's task was to evacuate an elderly couple from Mosokovka. Nadezhda got the evacuation request only on Sunday, and they were on the spot the next day.

Nadezhda said: "When we drive over the bridge, there should be some fir trees on the left, with a light green car which should be parked underneath. They are already waiting for us there."

One of the evacuees, Valentina, an elderly woman, didn't want to leave her home until the very last moment, despite constant shelling and the please of her daughter Olga.

"All summer long, for three or four months, we were imploring her," Olga recounted.

"Then two days ago, a glide bomb fell next to my house. Some of the neighbors' houses got destroyed, and the people were injured. That's when we called for the evacuation. This morning, I went to my mother and said, that's the end of it, we're leaving," she went on.

The elderly couple's dog sadly had to be left behind in the care of a neighbor, one of those who stayed.

But then again, it is not clear if anyone will be able to hang on much longer.

Another volunteer, Maksim, said: "For sure, people should leave. The situation is getting worse every day. There is no work, there's nothing here; everyone is leaving."

"No one I know has stayed here. I don't understand what the people who stay here are hoping for," he added.

The enemy was as of Monday about five kilometers away from the village, meaning the sky is thick with drones and civilians have to act fast.

At the end of the day, no one wants to have to leave their home, to the extent that some people leave, come back then leave again – for the most trivial of reasons and seemingly not very appreciative of the volunteers risking their lives to help.

Nadezhda said: "Recently, we had to evacuate the same people for the second time. With their evacuation request, they wanted us to take their double bed, two mattresses, a kitchen cupboard, two rugs, a fridge, and a washing machine. I asked how we were supposed to carry all of that. The person replied, 'well that's your problem'."

Denis said: "I have personally evacuated that same person three times. Once they returned for some jam, the second time for potatoes. But we are risking our lives. Every time we go out, we don't know if we will make it back home. Whether your car gets hit or not is just a matter of chance."

Denis volunteered in the Ukrainian army with the initial full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"I was discharged because I was wounded," he said, noting this followed about a year of service.

"Officially, I am registered disabled due to having defended my country. But I just can't sit around at home. When my country is imperiled and my hometown is constantly being shelled, I can't just sit at home," he said.

Nadezhda even lost her home thanks to the attacks. "Just look at me. My home was destroyed. I took my cats and fled to survive. I also tell others that life is more valuable than anything," she said.

Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden have been delivering regular reportages from the Ukraine war since the invasion began.

