NATO considers financial aid for Ukraine instead of military assistance

NATO is considering providing financial aid instead of military assistance to fulfil its promises to Ukraine.

During its summer summit, NATO allies pledged to provide Ukraine with $40 billion (USD) a year in military aid. However, the pledged aid has been delayed.

While meeting in Brussels, defense ministers discussed whether, in the absence of sufficient weapons stocks, Ukraine could instead be given more financial aid as a substitute. This would allow Ukraine to order more arms and ammunition from its own defense industry.

"Maybe we should do a so-called key calculation, or a percentage calculation, and then agree on what is left of the €40 billion that has been pledged, and we will make a joint contribution. (If) everybody agrees, we can help Ukraine the fastest this way," said Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

"If Ukraine were to be given the financial means, they would already be able to produce long-range weapons themselves, with which they would be able to impact Russian strategic targets – airfields, and ammunition depots," Pevkur added.

