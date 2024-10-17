Foreign minister: Zelenskyy's victory plan contains several elements Estonia highlighted

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the victory plan recently presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy contains several elements Estonia has previously named as crucial elements of a Ukrainian victory,

"Estonia highly appreciates Ukraine's efforts towards winning the war of aggression launched by Russia and restoring peace based on international law, which would reinforce the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic region," Tsahkna said in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"Ukraine's victory plan lists clear elements that are needed for victory and for implementing President Zelenskyy's ten-point peace plan. Estonia supports this plan completely and we are convinced the victory plan can be implemented."

Tsahkna also said that he welcomed the fact Ukraine's plan included specific proposals for improving the effectiveness of military aid. "It is crucial that Ukraine has everything it needs to counter the aggression. Estonia has pledged to allocate military aid worth 0.25 per cent of GDP over the next four years; we have kept this promise and are calling on our Allies and partners to help Ukraine on the same scale," Tsahkna said.

At the same time, Tsahkna noted that military aid is not effective enough if it comes along with restrictions.

"It was Russia that launched a war against Ukraine, not the other way around. According to the UN Charter, Ukraine has every right to defend itself, and it also has the right to attack military targets on the aggressor's territory," the minister said. "Estonia has never set any restrictions on Ukraine because we do not consider them reasonable and we call on others to lift them."

Ukraine's victory plan also prominently includes an invitation to become a NATO member. The foreign minister said that NATO membership was the only functioning security guarantee and it was key for Euro-Atlantic stability that a strong, independent and democratic Ukraine became a member of the Alliance.

"To ensure a fair and lasting peace, we must achieve Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and ensure that the aggressor exits the war weaker than it was entering it, compensates all damages, and that Russia's leadership that is responsible for the aggression is held to account," Tsahkna said.

"Estonia will continue to support Ukraine until all of the above has been achieved," Tsahkna affirmed. "Zelenskyy's peace plan and the recently published victory plan are roadmaps for meeting these objectives."

