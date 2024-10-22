New Ukrainian national costume exhibition opens at Riigikogu

A new exhibition introducing the diversity and history of Ukraine through the country's traditional costume opened in the lobby of the Riigikogu on Tuesday. The exhibition, entitled "The Ukrainian Colors," was opened by Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to Lauri Hussar, Estonia and Ukraine are united by the sad cultural-historical fact that the communist regime tried to rob both peoples of their national costumes as well as destroy national self-consciousness.

"This piece of history shows how cruel and criminal human behavior can be. Today we are in a situation where Russia has aggressively attacked free Ukraine. It is the duty of Estonia to assist Ukraine in every way until Ukraine has won this war. We want both Estonians and Ukrainians to reach a time when we can happily wear our traditional clothes without fear of someone trying to rob them," Hussar said.

Hussar also said that Estonia and Ukraine must stand for the preservation of their national heritage, national colors, national clothes and national identity. "We are together in this fight, but also in the shared joy at the opening this colorful exhibition."

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk thanked Estonia for supporting Ukraine. "We are a long way from Ukraine here today, but through this exhibition it is possible to experience our cultural heritage," Stefanchuk said.

The exhibition "The Ukrainian Colors" presents a selection of authentic traditional garments from ten ethnographic regions of Ukraine. The folk costumes are from the beginning and middle of the last century.

Traditional Ukrainian costumes on display the Riigikogu for the exhibition "The Colors of Ukraine." Source: Erik Peinar

In all regions of Ukraine, the vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) has become an indispensable attribute of folk costume. Vyshyvankas are still a part of everyday dress in Ukraine and are often also worn by representatives of other ethnic groups.

The exhibition also includes porcelain dolls and traditional handmade "motanka" dolls in folk costumes from different regions of Ukraine.

In total, the exhibition "The Ukrainian Colors" features exhibits from thirteen different Ukrainian oblasts or regions.

Earlier this year, ERR News published a feature article about "Vyshyvanka Day" celebrations in Tallinn, one of the many occasions when Ukrainians wear their national costume to highlight its importance. That article can be found here.

The exhibition "The Ukrainian Colors" will stay open until November 22 and can be visited by members of the public on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors are required to present an identity document to gain entry to Toompea Castle.

