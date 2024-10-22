X!

New Ukrainian national costume exhibition opens at Riigikogu

News
Traditional Ukrainian costumes on display the Riigikogu for the exhibition
Traditional Ukrainian costumes on display the Riigikogu for the exhibition "The Colors of Ukraine." Source: Erik Peinar
News

A new exhibition introducing the diversity and history of Ukraine through the country's traditional costume opened in the lobby of the Riigikogu on Tuesday. The exhibition, entitled "The Ukrainian Colors," was opened by Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to Lauri Hussar, Estonia and Ukraine are united by the sad cultural-historical fact that the communist regime tried to rob both peoples of their national costumes as well as destroy national self-consciousness.

"This piece of history shows how cruel and criminal human behavior can be. Today we are in a situation where Russia has aggressively attacked free Ukraine. It is the duty of Estonia to assist Ukraine in every way until Ukraine has won this war. We want both Estonians and Ukrainians to reach a time when we can happily wear our traditional clothes without fear of someone trying to rob them," Hussar said.

Hussar also said that Estonia and Ukraine must stand for the preservation of their national heritage, national colors, national clothes and national identity. "We are together in this fight, but also in the shared joy at the opening this colorful exhibition."

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk thanked Estonia for supporting Ukraine. "We are a long way from Ukraine here today, but through this exhibition it is possible to experience our cultural heritage," Stefanchuk said.

The exhibition "The Ukrainian Colors" presents a selection of authentic traditional garments from ten ethnographic regions of Ukraine. The folk costumes are from the beginning and middle of the last century.

Traditional Ukrainian costumes on display the Riigikogu for the exhibition "The Colors of Ukraine." Source: Erik Peinar

In all regions of Ukraine, the vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) has become an indispensable attribute of folk costume. Vyshyvankas are still a part of everyday dress in Ukraine and are often also worn by representatives of other ethnic groups.

The exhibition also includes porcelain dolls and traditional handmade "motanka" dolls in folk costumes from different regions of Ukraine.

In total, the exhibition "The Ukrainian Colors" features exhibits from thirteen different Ukrainian oblasts or regions.

Earlier this year, ERR News published a feature article about "Vyshyvanka Day" celebrations in Tallinn, one of the many occasions when Ukrainians wear their national costume to highlight its importance. That article can be found here.

The exhibition "The Ukrainian Colors" will stay open until November 22 and can be visited by members of the public on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors are required to present an identity document to gain entry to Toompea Castle.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

New Ukrainian national costume exhibition opens at Riigikogu

19:53

Estonian doctors take pay negotiations to national conciliator

19:45

No-confidence motion against finance minister gathers 28 signatories

19:25

Compulsory religious education has its supporters and opponents in Estonia

19:24

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

18:53

PPA finds Lihula monument could lead people to jump to wrong conclusions

18:22

Eesti 200 chair sees Terras as potential top candidate in Tallinn elections

17:56

Gallery: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets Estonian President Alar Karis

17:45

Stefanchuk calls on Riigikogu to help strengthen Ukraine's defensive capabilities

17:12

Baltic Sea herring quotas set for big increase in 2025

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

08:31

City of Tallinn expects US contribution to embassy neighborhood upgrade

15:52

Tallinn publishes snow clearing map for coming winter

08:41

Minister: No nazi symbolism found in Lihula replica monument design

19:24

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

21.10

Tallinn kindergartens struggling to find teachers

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo