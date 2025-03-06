Ukrainians to celebrate Shevchenko Days in Estonia with poetry and music

This week, a series of events honoring Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko will take place in Tallinn and elsewhere in Estonia.

Taras Shevchenko was born on March 9, 1814 and died on March 10, 1861. For Ukrainians around the world, these dates are celebrated annually as "Shevchenko Days."

Vira Konyk, chair of the Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia, told ERR that this year's "Shevchenko Days" celebrations in Tallinn begin on Friday, March 7 with a literary and musical evening at Hopner House (Hopneri Maja) from 6 p.m.

During the event, a selection of Shevchenko's poetry will be performed by National Philharmonic of Ukraine actor Andriy Burlutsky. There will also be musical numbers performed. Entrance to the event is free.

For many years, Ukrainians in Tallinn have honored their national poet's memory at "Shevchenko's Oak" and memorial stone on Mere puiestee. This year, on Sunday, March 9, they will gather once more to lay flowers.

In Narva on March 9, a literary and musical afternoon dedicated to Shevchenko will take place from 3 p.m. at the House of Peoples.

On Monday, March 10, there will be a flash mob "Children Read Shevchenko," at the Rahva Raamat bookstore in Tallinn's Viru Keskus shopping mall.

Special evenings in honor of Taras Shevchenko will also be held in Pärnu and Oisu. Järva County.

More information about last year's Shevchenko Days events is available here.

---

