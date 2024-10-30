Ukraine's Freedom TV now available on Estonian free-to-air network

It is now possible to tune in to international Ukrainian television channel Freedom TV on the free-to-air network in Estonia.

The national channel Freedom TV is produced by Ukrainian journalists, to transmit objective and balanced information about what is happening in Ukraine and other countries. The program of Freedom TV is currently broadcast in Russian, Levira said in a press release.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia Maksym Kononenko said: "It is extremely important for people to have access to accurate and objective information, as it shapes our attitudes toward other people, facts and events, forms our worldview and determines our future actions. The Ukrainian international TV channel Freedom TV provides precisely such accurate and objective information, and I am very pleased that it will begin broadcasting in Estonia. Thanks to Freedom TV, Estonian residents will learn the truth about Ukraine and Ukrainians, and Ukrainians will have the opportunity to maintain their cultural connection with their homeland, regardless of time and distance."

"Estonia unwaveringly supports Ukraine in the fight for freedom. The addition of Freedom TV to free-to-air television gives Estonian residents, including the large Ukrainian community here, the opportunity to receive information and images directly from Ukraine's official international TV channel. It is also important that Ukrainians can keep in touch with their homeland through a TV channel," said Ministry of Culture Secretary General Kristiina Alliksaar.

Tiit Tammiste, CEO of broadcasting company Levira, said that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Levira has been looking for ways to support the transmission of Ukrainian media in Estonia. Freedom TV will be visible everywhere in Estonia with a standard antenna."

In addition to Freedom TV, the free-to-air television network in Estonia also features ETV, ETV2, ETV+, Kanal 2, TV3, Duo 4, Duo 5, TV6, Kanal 7, TV3 Life, Kino 7, MyHits TV, TVP World, Current Time (Настоящее Время), Euronews and France 24 for a total of 17 channels.

A Ukrainian-language station will also be added to Estonian FM broadcasting, when the Druzi radio station is aired in Tallinn, Tartu and Ida-Virumaa from November 17, 2024. The station has been available in the Estonian DAB+ digital radio network for almost a year.

