State finds money to finance ERR parallel transmission

The government decided to allocate €300,000 to the Ministry of Culture from its reserve, in order to continue the parallel transmission of ERR TV channels via digital services provider Levira.

Currently, the ERR channels are transmitted in the free distribution in parallel in HD and SD quality.

At the proposal of the Ministry of Culture, the parallel transmission will be extended for a year to ensure access to ERR TV programs in sparsely populated areas where the older SD-capacity televisions are still used.

When the parallel transmission is removed, it would mean that without the HD image reception capability, the picture transmitted from ERR stations would disappear.

Chairman of Levira Tiit Tammiste said that ERR has around 180,000 viewers, and around half of these would be left without TV.

The Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus said that the decision to end the parallel transmission at some point was already made a couple of years ago, but a thorough plan is needed to actually prepare it, and the government does not currently have a plan on how to organize a smooth transition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!