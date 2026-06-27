Telia cuts TV channels but keeps prices unchanged as viewer habits shift

Telia is cutting several low-viewership TV channels from its packages without lowering monthly fees, citing changing viewer habits with streaming and bundled services.

The changes, effective September 1, include the removal of several channels from Supreme plans, Al Jazeera and n-tv from news plans and TV5 Monde from standalone offerings, which the company says have seen declining audiences.

Birjo Kiik, head of TV and entertainment at Telia, said the decision reflects low demand and a broader shift in how viewers are consuming content.

"Family plan customers are being moved to Supreme plans, which also include Netflix and HBO Max," she said, noting bundled services often offer better value than separate subscriptions.

"We see customers increasingly value a single service that provides TV channels, on-demand viewing and streaming services all in one," she added.

A Telia location at Viru Shopping Mall in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

According to the Telia's TV chief, much of the content from the channels they are dropping from their Supreme plan can still be found on other channels or services.

The company's TV pricing, she added, has not changed because plans are based on viewing behavior, not concrete channel numbers.

All-in-one vs. traditional TV

Kiik noted that streaming platforms, which require only an internet connection to access, have gained popularity in recent years, "and the ability to access all content in one place is becoming increasingly important."

Despite growing viewing options, however, she said traditional TV still remains relevant as well, especially for live sports, news and major events.

Telia's terms and conditions allow it to make changes to channel lineups; customers unsatisfied with any changes may terminate their contracts.

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