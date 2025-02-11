X!

Telia backtracks on automatic internet upgrade campaign

News
Telia's Estonain headquarters.
Telia's Estonain headquarters. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Telia will abandon its much-criticized automatic home internet speed upgrade campaign and will give customers the choice to change instead.

Last month Telia sparked widespread public outrage by announcing that, as part of the campaign, customers would be automatically upgraded to a faster and more expensive internet package. If they did not want the deal, they would have to contact the telecoms company themselves.

Customers who received the offer will be allowed to choose whether they want to use a home internet connection twice as fast as their current one for the same price over the next six months.

"We acknowledge that we made a mistake in our initial approach and apologize for the situation that has arisen. We have carefully listened to our customers and decided to cancel the original plan and not activate the trial period speeds automatically. All customers can continue using their home internet under the existing conditions," said Andre Visse, acting CEO of Telia Estonia.

He said Telia was in close contact with the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) regarding the initial campaign.

"As a result, we are convinced that the new offer is clear and unambiguous while also ensuring that consumers' interests are as well protected as possible," he added. "We will continue to develop our service portfolio, but from now on, we will do so transparently and in close dialogue with our customers." 

The TTJA concluded in its supervisory proceedings that Telia Eesti AS' January campaign would infringed upon consumer rights if implemented. Telia has informed the authority that it will modify the campaign.

The authority said it interpretation of general contract terms in campaign was overly broad.

As there was no legal basis for unilaterally changing contracts, the notifications sent to consumers regarding these changes were also deemed invalid.

TTJA also imposed new obligations on Telia Eesti AS as a company with significant market power in wholesale broadband infrastructure and network access markets to improve competition.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

