X!

Estonia revamping rural fiber rollout after first effort falls flat

News
The DigiSaar project in the 2010s aimed to bring fiber optic internet to even the remotest of Saaremaa and Muhu farms.
The DigiSaar project in the 2010s aimed to bring fiber optic internet to even the remotest of Saaremaa and Muhu farms. Source: digisaar.ee
News

Estonia's first rural fiber optic rollout failed to gain traction, but the state is hoping a new, stricter plan will make connections cheaper for households. Experts, however, remain skeptical.

The EU has set a 2030 target for universal gigabit fixed internet connections. In sparsely populated Estonia, laying cable in rural areas is extremely costly, which is why the state has subsidized it for years.

The next €45 million round of investment will come with stricter conditions after previous network expansion efforts failed to deliver, with only a quarter of households signing up for fiber optic service.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said the state is now tying funding to actual connections to ensure the state-supported service actually reaches people. Household connection fees during construction will also be capped at €200.

"I've received a lot of feedback that people want to sign up, but are being asked to pay €13,000–14,000 instead of €200," she added.

On top of this fee cap, developers will also now have to cover 30 percent of costs themselves. Under the new scheme, companies can receive up to €4,500 per connection, which should extend fiber to at least 10,000 more addresses.

The Estonian Broadband Development Foundation (ELASA), which oversees the fiber expansion, says the new rules are reasonable but warns that fiber alone may not be the best way to reach every household in the country.

"I'd say bringing fiber to everyone seems rather questionable," acknowledged ELASA director Priit Soom, noting that a state analysis last year estimated the cost at around €800 million.

"It would probably make more sense to address the most remote and isolated households with other technologies," he added.

Tech journalist Henrik Roonemaa said that long term, broadband cable remains the most sustainable solution — but pointed out that connection gaps exist well beyond rural areas.

"We're not just talking barns and forest farmhouses; we're also talking Estonian towns and even cities where entire neighborhoods lack fiber or decent cable [internet]," Roonemaa said. "People live close together there, and we still have a problem."

At the Justice and Digital Affairs Ministry, Pakosta added that talks are ongoing with providers to strike a balance on where, and to what extent, new connections will be built.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:27

Major bank: Anticipating price hikes turning into self-fulfilling prophecy

14:13

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field Updated

14:04

Broken chargers, old gadgets pile up as Estonia's electronics recycling lags

13:35

Mart Raamat: Estonia's public transport agony only beginning

13:27

Estonian Business and Innovation Agency replaces board member Updated

13:26

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion Updated

12:56

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

12:31

Estonia sees sharp rise in demand for nonalcoholic beer

12:02

Experts: Reform Party's local election results in Tartu too wide open to call

11:24

Estonia revamping rural fiber rollout after first effort falls flat

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:13

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field Updated

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

25.08

NATO jets would scramble if an unidentified drone entered Estonia's airspace

13:26

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion Updated

25.08

Estonian government to allocate €8 million for passenger ferries in 2026

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

25.08

Some attractions on Tallinn's Pollinator Highway still lack permits

10:02

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

25.08

Estonian police monitor drone until it falls in Lake Peipus on Russia's side Updated

25.08

Peterburi tee roadworks in Tallinn to start in second half of September

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo