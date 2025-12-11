X!

Estonian telecoms gearing up to raise prices next year

News
A Telia location at Viru Shopping Center in Tallinn.
A Telia location at Viru Shopping Center in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Rising costs and major network upgrades will push telecommunications bills higher in Estonia next year, as providers prepare to raise prices in 2026.

Telia has already outlined its first move, notifying customers that from March 1, the monthly fee for its Telia TV Mini package will rise from €8.13 to €9.95 — a more than 20 percent hike. The new rate applies immediately to new customers.

Telia spokesperson Raigo Neudorf said the hike stems from higher acquisition costs for TV channels and entertainment, along with other rising input costs.

He added that Telia always personally alerts affected customers at least a month before any change takes effect.

Tele2 is also preparing adjustments. Business-to-consumer services director Kristel Lepik said the company is facing major investments, including technical upgrades tied to 5G expansion and the shutdown of its 3G network.

She noted that Tele2 recently partnered with U.S.-based Global Communications Infrastructure LLC to launch TowerCo, which will help accelerate network improvements across the Baltics.

Those investments will push some Tele2 prices higher in 2026 for both private and business customers. Lepik stressed that increases will be modest and vary by package, adding that updated plans will also come with more modern features.

"For mobile users, that means larger data volumes," she said.

Expensive entertainment

Elisa, meanwhile, isn't ruling out its own price hikes. Entertainment services director Kertu Popp said labor remains one of the industry's biggest costs, particularly in Estonia's higher-paid ICT sector.

"Employee expectations continue to track real wage growth," she said.

Popp added that global trends are also driving up the cost of acquiring and producing high-quality entertainment content — due to which potential price adjustments may follow next year.

She said the company will notify customers personally and well in advance about any changes that affect them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Käärijä to headline Tallinn European Capital of Sport closing ceremony on Saturday

17:10

Estonia's U-17 women's team to boycott Euro 2026 qualifier against Belarus

15:57

Estonian telecoms gearing up to raise prices next year

15:57

Estonian instructors join Norway's Legio initiative to train Ukrainian soldiers

14:49

PM and foreign minister: Estonia only has one foreign policy

14:04

Airfare hike cuts passenger numbers on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes

13:02

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason Updated

12:53

KGB files trace Soviet targeting of Estonia's first president and top general

12:01

Gallery: New dictionary of standard Estonian released

11:32

US tariffs help Estonian candle business find fast-growing market on Amazon

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.12

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

09:18

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

10.12

President: I can no longer tolerate excessive demands made by fools

10.12

Rescue Board: Estonia now has a fully-functioning public warning system

13:02

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason Updated

10.12

PPA and climate ministry do not support cars driving in Tallinn bus lanes

10.12

Tommy Cash wins Estonian foreign ministry's annual Cultural Award

09.12

Nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system taking place Wednesday

09.12

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo