Estonian telecoms gearing up to raise prices next year

Rising costs and major network upgrades will push telecommunications bills higher in Estonia next year, as providers prepare to raise prices in 2026.

Telia has already outlined its first move, notifying customers that from March 1, the monthly fee for its Telia TV Mini package will rise from €8.13 to €9.95 — a more than 20 percent hike. The new rate applies immediately to new customers.

Telia spokesperson Raigo Neudorf said the hike stems from higher acquisition costs for TV channels and entertainment, along with other rising input costs.

He added that Telia always personally alerts affected customers at least a month before any change takes effect.

Tele2 is also preparing adjustments. Business-to-consumer services director Kristel Lepik said the company is facing major investments, including technical upgrades tied to 5G expansion and the shutdown of its 3G network.

She noted that Tele2 recently partnered with U.S.-based Global Communications Infrastructure LLC to launch TowerCo, which will help accelerate network improvements across the Baltics.

Those investments will push some Tele2 prices higher in 2026 for both private and business customers. Lepik stressed that increases will be modest and vary by package, adding that updated plans will also come with more modern features.

"For mobile users, that means larger data volumes," she said.

Expensive entertainment

Elisa, meanwhile, isn't ruling out its own price hikes. Entertainment services director Kertu Popp said labor remains one of the industry's biggest costs, particularly in Estonia's higher-paid ICT sector.

"Employee expectations continue to track real wage growth," she said.

Popp added that global trends are also driving up the cost of acquiring and producing high-quality entertainment content — due to which potential price adjustments may follow next year.

She said the company will notify customers personally and well in advance about any changes that affect them.

