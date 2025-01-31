X!

Combined turnover of €671 million for 3 leading telecommunications firms in 2024

News
Mobile phone,
Mobile phone, Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Although the total turnover of Telia, Elisa and Tele2 was slightly lower last year than in 2023, the three companies reported a combined turnover of €671 million for 2024.

The turnover of Telia, Estonia's largest telecoms company, which is Swedish-owned, was €359.7 million last year, down 0.4 percent compared to 2023.

The turnover of the Estonian branch of Finnish telecoms company Elisa was also down 1.2 percent on year to €223 million.

Tele2 has not disclosed its turnover figures, but did announce in January that last year it invested 17 percent of its turnover, or nearly €15 million, which suggests that for 2024 the total was around €88.2 million.

In terms of profits, the three companies' figures cannot be compared on a like-for-like basis before their annual accounts are submitted, as all were reluctant to disclose precise figures at this stage.

Telia's operating profit, or EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, was €82 million, 5.5 percent lower than in 2023.

Elisa's EBIT was €45 million, €1 million more than in 2023.

Tele2 has not disclosed its operating profits, but has reported that net profit was down 1.3 percent on year, meaning that while it was €771,502 in 2023, last year's profit was €761,472.

Telecoms companies received a lot of media attention in Estonia throughout January due to increasing prices. Telia's campaign to automatically switch customers to higher-priced internet packages, which they had to contact the company to opt out of, also attracted the attention of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:58

Combined turnover of €671 million for 3 leading telecommunications firms in 2024

18:45

Estonian Refugee council provided support to over 69,000 people in 2024

18:20

UK ambassador: I like the complicated grammar of the Estonian language

18:10

Opposition preparing for no-confidence vote against prime minister Updated

17:43

Defense ministry: Russian troops continue to advance despite heavy losses

17:01

Hilkka Hiiop appointed new rector of Estonian Academy of the Arts

16:22

Outgoing climate official: We may not have enough renewable energy by 2030

15:40

Police suspect arson as fire breaks out at Slava Ukraini restaurant in Tallinn

15:01

Estonia opens new honorary consulates in Portland and San Francisco

14:21

Rubio praises Estonia, other eastern flank NATO allies for pulling own weight

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.01

Run on home generators as Estonia prepares to disconnect from Russian grid

30.01

Experts: Lufthansa's stake in airBaltic is good news for Estonia

30.01

Beginner IT specialists need to work harder to find a job

07:55

Tallinn sets goal to double number of Old Town residents

15:40

Police suspect arson as fire breaks out at Slava Ukraini restaurant in Tallinn

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

29.01

Decoupling from Russian electricity grid to cost Estonian households €15 a year

30.01

Estonia losing drones to Russian GPS interference

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo