X!

Estonia moves to tap streaming platforms for local film industry funding

News
Netflix and Disney+. Photo is illustrative.
Netflix and Disney+. Photo is illustrative. Source: Alamy/Scanpix
News

In the future, streaming giants such as Netflix, Apple TV and Disney+ could be required to reinvest part of their Estonian revenue into local film and TV production.

Under proposed amendments to the Media Services Act unveiled by the Ministry of Culture, paid streaming platforms would have to invest 5 percent of their locally generated revenue back into the country's film industry.

Netflix, the world's largest subscription streaming service, is estimated to have around 140,000 users in Estonia, with plans starting at €7.99 a month and subscriber numbers continuing to grow.

Culture Ministry audiovisual field and digital culture adviser Karlo Funk said the measure could bring in significant additional funding each year.

"It could add roughly €1.5 million to €2 million to the market," Funk said.

He noted, however, that the requirement would also apply to domestic streaming platforms, many of which already commission or finance local productions.

The ministry says the proposal is intended to create a more level playing field between streaming services and traditional broadcasters while providing new funding for Estonian films and series.

Potential market-wide boon

According to Toomas Luhats, head of TV3 Group Estonia, the wider media and film industry would benefit from the change.

"Until now, the major streaming platforms have generated revenue here without having to contribute locally in the same way," he said. "From that perspective, I think it's fair."

Luhats said the requirement could also encourage international co-productions.

He said companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV and Disney+ may become more likely to acquire Estonian content or partner on productions, which could help raise production quality across the European market.

The bill is based on the EU's Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) and could take effect in Estonia as early as 2027 or 2028.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:10

Estonian farmers to get less EU funding in real terms

14:30

Bank of Estonia forecasts 2.4% economic growth in coming years

13:52

EDF: Russia has no restraints when targeting Ukrainian cultural sites

13:20

Estonian PM vague on alumina shipping firm's Russia ties

12:40

Study: Many seniors struggle to evaluate online health information

12:00

NATO medics training for 'high-intensity battles' and mass casualties in Estonia

10:39

Estonia moves to tap streaming platforms for local film industry funding

10:00

Estonia officials tighten rules on roadside sales signs

09:21

Marko Mihkelson: When Russia loses

08:41

Estonia to bring core public IT services under a single agency

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.06

Van Gogh immersive exhibition to open in Tallinn's Telliskivi

15.06

Estonian owners sell major bus company to a Nordic-based fund

15.06

Tallinn's Municipal Police launch proceedings over dangerous building in Kadriorg

15.06

Estonia's nocturnal songbird populations plummet

08:13

New Rail Baltica underpass to connect Tallinn's Ülemiste and Lasnamäe

09:21

Marko Mihkelson: When Russia loses

15.06

Estonia will place emails sent from Russian servers in quarantine

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

14.06

Estonia's Sunly to build the most powerful hybrid energy park in the Baltics

15.06

From August 1, Prisma will shut down its online store

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo