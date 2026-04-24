X!

New Jõhvi film school targets urgent gap in Estonian film crews

News
A small new film school is coming to Jõhvi in cooperation with PÖFF.
A small new film school is coming to Jõhvi in cooperation with PÖFF. Source: PÖFF
News

A new vocational film school opening in cooperation with PÖFF in Jõhvi this fall aims to train more film crews as Estonia's production sector expands.

Jõhvi Film School, part of the Cosmos arm at the Ida-Virumaa Vocational Education Center (IVKHK), will offer a four-year vocational program in visual media technology focused on practical film set skills including lighting, sound and production work.

Run in cooperation with the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), the program combines core training with electives to deepen hands-on filmmaking skills.

PÖFF director Tiina Lokk said the industry is already facing a shortage of technical staff as domestic production grows.

"This means the number of films shot in Estonia will increase as more foreign projects come here," Look said, adding that television production is also set to see significant growth.

"All of these require not only directors, screenwriters, cinematographers and artists, but also technical professionals," she continued, noting these are precisely the specialists Estonia's film industry is currently lacking.

PÖFF said the opening of Jõhvi Film School completes a broader audiovisual education system it has built over the years, including film education programs in schools, training in Ida-Viru County and its International Discovery Campus initiative for young filmmakers.

Project manager Timo Steiner said the film school's slogan, "Focus your life!" reflects its hands-on approach and direct link to the industry from day one.

Students will receive hands-on training at the new Jõhvi Film Campus, set to open later this summer, with graduates able to work on productions or continue their studies in Estonia or abroad.

Applications are open through May 15.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Estonian engineers hoping to offer logistics services on the moon with Cube Rover

17:01

Supreme Court: Vaccine mandate didn't violate ambulance crews' rights

16:43

Coop Pank enters Estonia's booming investment services market

16:30

Minors are not allowed to mow lawns as paid job in Estonia

16:15

Alar Lehesmets: There is no mass phone surveillance in Estonia

16:07

Viljandi house may get plaque commemorating its Jewish heritage

16:00

Dispute between ministers stalls Estonia's anti–money laundering bill

15:59

Gallery: NYC, Stockholm artists probe how history is staged in Tallinn show

15:40

Estonia wants Patarei Museum name to focus on communist crimes

15:25

Estonian native chickens show remarkable genetic continuity

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.04

Tallinn's Cinamon T1 IMAX cinema closed Updated

23.04

Baltic states, Poland protest Russian removal of deportations memorial

23.04

'Stalker' filming location in Tallinn makes European film heritage list

23.04

EKRE MP suggests no-divorce marriage as birth rate fix, drawing criticism

22.04

FSB recruits residents of Estonia online: how it works

23.04

Estonia's nuclear energy developer baffled by grid operator's gas-fired plants plan

23.04

Labor Inspectorate sees no legal basis for LHV's staff replacement plan

22.04

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

09:28

Ministry reminds Muslim community of law on religious slaughter of livestock

22.04

Estonia court rules police buildings may be photographed from public street

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo