New Jõhvi film school targets urgent gap in Estonian film crews

A new vocational film school opening in cooperation with PÖFF in Jõhvi this fall aims to train more film crews as Estonia's production sector expands.

Jõhvi Film School, part of the Cosmos arm at the Ida-Virumaa Vocational Education Center (IVKHK), will offer a four-year vocational program in visual media technology focused on practical film set skills including lighting, sound and production work.

Run in cooperation with the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), the program combines core training with electives to deepen hands-on filmmaking skills.

PÖFF director Tiina Lokk said the industry is already facing a shortage of technical staff as domestic production grows.

"This means the number of films shot in Estonia will increase as more foreign projects come here," Look said, adding that television production is also set to see significant growth.

"All of these require not only directors, screenwriters, cinematographers and artists, but also technical professionals," she continued, noting these are precisely the specialists Estonia's film industry is currently lacking.

PÖFF said the opening of Jõhvi Film School completes a broader audiovisual education system it has built over the years, including film education programs in schools, training in Ida-Viru County and its International Discovery Campus initiative for young filmmakers.

Project manager Timo Steiner said the film school's slogan, "Focus your life!" reflects its hands-on approach and direct link to the industry from day one.

Students will receive hands-on training at the new Jõhvi Film Campus, set to open later this summer, with graduates able to work on productions or continue their studies in Estonia or abroad.

Applications are open through May 15.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!