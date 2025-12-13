X!

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) attracts record audience numbers

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF)
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) Source: Karolin Linamäe
The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) broke several attendance records this year, with over 90,000 tickets sold for movie screenings.

The event, which took place from November 7 - 23, attracted a record number of viewers, guests and participating countries. It also attracted more international than ever before, according to the event's organizers.

This year, 94,789 people attended the festival – almost 1,800 more than in 2024.

The number of international guests also reached a historic high, with 2,000 participants from 84 countries, exceeding the previous record by 300 people.

According to data from monitoring company Meltwater, the festival received 10,300 mentions in the media, which was an increase of 4,000 from last year.

This year, residents of 52 countries, including some from as far away as New Zealand, the Philippines and Ecuador, attended the festival.

Editor: Michael Cole, Sergei Mihhailov

