International campaign to support kidnapped Ukrainian children kicks off in Tallinn

On International Children's Day, the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) is hosting a special event in Tallinn to show support for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

This Thursday (November 20), when International Children's Day is celebrated around the world, the opening event for the "Yellow and Blue Butterflies" campaign will take place at 6 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Tallinn Music and Ballet School.

"Yellow and Blue Butterflies" is an international initiative aiming to raise attention to the fact that Russia has deported over 20,000 Ukrainian children since the full-scale invasion began.

People are invited to write good wishes on yellow and blue pieces of paper, which will be folded into hundreds of butterflies and delivered to children who have been successfully returned to Ukraine or who are still waiting to return.

The aim of what will be a series of events is to collect 20,000 wish butterflies – one for each child who has been taken away by Russia.

"Every wish that is written down carries great symbolic power. May these wish butterflies fly to the children and give them hope and assurance that they have not been forgotten," said the organizers.

The event on November 20 will feature a dance duet called "Wings" by Ukrainian choreographer Yaroslav Kainar, as well as a video performance "Gloria" by Ukrainian composer Roman Hryhoriv – a piece of music performed using the remains of Russian missiles fired at Ukrainian towns.

Ukrainian children living in Estonia will perform the popular song "Україна – це ти".

The evening will culminate with the premiere of Ukrainian director Yelizaveta Holubenko's short film "Yellow-Blue Butterflies," which delves into the soul of a child who has experienced war, through dance.

An exhibition of children's drawings entitled "Colors That Bring Life Back," will also be on display.

The event is part of the Black Nights Film Festival's (PÖFF) special "Standing with Ukraine," program. The program is dedicated to Ukrainians who are fighting for the right to decide their own future and, despite the war, make films that are spoken about all over the world.

More information about the event is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

