Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

The Hollywood action movie "Sisu: Road to Revenge," which was directed by Finnish director Jalmari Helander and filmed in Estonia, is set to be released in cinemas this week.

The movie, which is a sequel to the 2022 hit "Sisu," has become a cult hit Finland. It was filmed almost entirely in Estonia's Ida-Viru, Harju, Rapla and Lääne counties.

Actor Stephen Lang, who is perhaps best known for playing Col. Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's "Avatar" is cast in one of the central roles in "Sisu: Road to Revenge." The film also features a number of Estonian actors in supporting roles, including Pääru Oja, Erki Lauri, Veiko Porkanen, and Kaspar Velberg.

While in the first movie, the main character Aatami was fighting German soldiers, this time he is up against the Red Army.

Producer Ivo Felt explained that as the first movie did so well internationally, the sequel is in a sense a classic Hollywood studio film, with most of the funding also coming from there.

"If we compare it to 'Tenet,' the scale may not be very different, but when we made 'Tenet,' that was our first time," said Felt

"We let a lot of experienced people from outside guide us then, because we didn't have that experience, but this time the trust in us was so complete that our executive producer Johanna was in charge of the whole thing from start to finish. We didn't see many foreign producers around, which we sometimes see, so in that sense it was extraordinary," Felt added.

Estonian actor Pääru Oja said there were 10 Estonian actors in the movie, all of whom are killed off fairly quickly.

"We Estonians all have one minute to survive in 'Sisu: Road to Revenge' and then we die. In this film, everyone who wasn't Finnish seemed to meet a rather quick end," Oja laughed.

Other than on one day of filming at the very end, the entire movie was shot in Estonia. "Only because the director thought that scene ought to be shot in Finland," said producer Ivo Felt.

The first film in the series: "Sisu," did very well and was in the top ten at the U.S. box office for three weeks.

"The Americans quickly ordered a sequel. Since Estonia has a good rebate system, beautiful landscapes, and people who know how to make films, they turned to us in order to make the film here. It took one phone call asking what we thought of the idea, and we said we'd do it," recalled Felt.

The first contact with the filmmakers was made in October, and filming began in summer. "It's a technically demanding film," Felt admitted. "But there aren't any really long dialogues."

"I hadn't seen this kind of filmmaking in Estonia, but I had abroad," said Oja. "There were 100 people or more present on the day of filming. What surprised me was that it seemed like there were Estonians everywhere."

Estonian actor Pääru Oja in the moviie "Sisu: Road to Revenge." Source: Scene from the movie

"When we make a film in Estonia, there are about 30-40 people on set on a shooting day, but on the set of 'Tenet,' there were 350 people," said Felt. "In 'Sisu: Road to Revenge,' we depict Karelia and Finland. It's not worth looking for any signs of Estonian identity in this film."

"Sisu: Road to Revenge" will be shown as part of the 2025 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) on November 18, 19 and 20.

