Gallery: Hollywood movie filmed in Estonia premieres in Tallinn

Finnish director Jalmari Helander's new action movie "Sisu: Road to Revenge," which was filmed predominantly in Estonia and is the sequel to cult hit "Sisu," premiered in Tallinn on Tuesday.

"Sisu: Road to Revenge" stars Hollywood actors Stephen Lang and Richard Brake, alongside Finnish actor Jorma Tommila in the lead role.

Estonian actors Pääru Oja, Erki Laur, Veiko Porkanen, Kaspar Velberg and more also appear on screen during the movie.

Producer Ivo Felt said the production of major international action films in Estonia is extremely important for the local film industry.

"It shows that we can provide world-class filming locations, a strong team, and professional specialists who are capable of flawlessly executing complex action scenes and demanding shots," Felt said.

"Every movie like this increases Estonia's reputation and credibility as a film country and brings direct benefits to the industry in terms of experience, jobs, and economic impact."

Another of the movie's main characters is Simba, a Bedlington terrier, who also comes from Estonia. This was Simba's first feature-length movie appearance.

"Sisu: Road to Revenge" is released in cinemas throughout Estonia on Friday, November 21.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

