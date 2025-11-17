X!

PÖFF Shorts winning films announced

News
The PÖFF Shorts awards 2025
Open gallery
10 photos
News

The 29th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) winning short films and animations were announced Saturday.

The best animated film prize went to joint Portuguese-French-Spanish production "Because Today Is Saturday" by Alice Eça Guimarães, while Zsuzsanna Konrad's (Hungary) "Something Wild" won the best short film award. Elisabeth Kužovnik's "Stiina" won the domestic award.

All three films have received eligibility for an Oscar nomination in the short film category as a result of the award, as well as €1,000 cash prizes.

Commenting on "Something Wild," the jury said its "high-level, traditional storytelling uses humor to make the film accessible to all viewers and pushes boundaries through its willingness to take risks. The film presents historical and religious ideas in a way that makes you believe in the reality of the story and its characters' situation,"

The award ceremony was directed by actor Sebastian Talmar and included a humorous nod to street brawls and the film industry in the Krulli Quarter parking garage, along with a musical performance by Roos & The Kangaroos.

"Because Today Is Saturday" by Alice Eça Guimarães explores a woman's struggle to find personal space and escape the demands of her home life, particularly the "mental load" of motherhood. The film also won the AnimaPIX Award at the AnimaPIX Festival held on the Azores.

"Something Wild" tells the story of a straight-A student who starts turning into a bear...

"Stiina" is about a woman and her daughter Emma, who live on the rough side of the town surrounded by derelict buildings and overgrown yards.

The remaining shortlisted movies at the awards are here.

The PÖFF Shorts festival movies will remain onscreen until Wednesday, while PÖFF itself runs to Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:26

Long-lost Estonian avant-garde painting fetches record sum in art auction

09:56

PÖFF Shorts winning films announced

09:18

Daniil Glinka wins his first ever ATP Challenger title

08:39

Experts: Tallinn's coalition negotiators need to get a move on

08:13

EDF colonel: Claims about Pokrovsk's fall are premature

08:10

Narva Museum opens up storage rooms to the public

16.11

Reform Party's Tallinn branch elects Maris Lauri as chair

16.11

British star Simon Pegg on battling depression and alcoholism: 'I didn't want to die'

16.11

Prime minister: Growth council met mostly with positive feedback

16.11

Estonian Olympic ski star caught up in doping scandal now works for Ukraine team

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

15.11

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

13.11

Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

16.11

British star Simon Pegg on battling depression and alcoholism: 'I didn't want to die'

15.11

Estonia joins group developing next-gen infantry fighting vehicles

15.11

Tehumardi Memorial becomes first reinterpreted monument in Estonia

14.11

US B-52 bomber flies training mission over Estonia

16.11

Narva coalition deal signed, council majority of just one

14.11

Estonia to raise retirement age to 65 years and 3 months in 2028

15.11

Tire changing season kicks into overdrive in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo