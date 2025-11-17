PÖFF Shorts winning films announced

The best animated film prize went to joint Portuguese-French-Spanish production "Because Today Is Saturday" by Alice Eça Guimarães, while Zsuzsanna Konrad's (Hungary) "Something Wild" won the best short film award. Elisabeth Kužovnik's "Stiina" won the domestic award.

All three films have received eligibility for an Oscar nomination in the short film category as a result of the award, as well as €1,000 cash prizes.

Commenting on "Something Wild," the jury said its "high-level, traditional storytelling uses humor to make the film accessible to all viewers and pushes boundaries through its willingness to take risks. The film presents historical and religious ideas in a way that makes you believe in the reality of the story and its characters' situation,"

The award ceremony was directed by actor Sebastian Talmar and included a humorous nod to street brawls and the film industry in the Krulli Quarter parking garage, along with a musical performance by Roos & The Kangaroos.

"Because Today Is Saturday" by Alice Eça Guimarães explores a woman's struggle to find personal space and escape the demands of her home life, particularly the "mental load" of motherhood. The film also won the AnimaPIX Award at the AnimaPIX Festival held on the Azores.

"Something Wild" tells the story of a straight-A student who starts turning into a bear...

"Stiina" is about a woman and her daughter Emma, who live on the rough side of the town surrounded by derelict buildings and overgrown yards.

The PÖFF Shorts festival movies will remain onscreen until Wednesday, while PÖFF itself runs to Sunday.

